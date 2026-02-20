San Antonio Vs Phoenix, NBA: Castle, Wembanyama Shine Bright As Spurs Eclipse Suns In Austin

In a lopsided NBA 2025-26 match, the San Antonio Spurs thrashed the visiting Phoenix Suns 121-94 at Moody Center, Austin, Texas, on Thursday night for their seventh straight victory. For the hosts, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, while Jalen Green, playing in just his eighth game of an injury-plagued season, led Phoenix with 26. Up next, both teams will be at home on Saturday: Phoenix vs Orlando Magic and San Antonio against the Sacramento Kings.

San Antonio Spurs Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball 2025-26-Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) drives past defense from San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) as Barnes is held up by Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas. | Photo: Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP
San Antonio Spurs Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball 2025-26-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass to guard De'aaron Fox (4) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Austin, Texas. | Photo: Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP
San Antonio Spurs Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball 2025-26-Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) dunks over San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas. | Photo: Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP
San Antonio Spurs Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball 2025-26-Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson (3) keeps the ball away from defense by Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas. | Photo: Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP
San Antonio Spurs Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball 2025-26-Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams, right, tries to shoot past San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
San Antonio Spurs Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball 2025-26-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
San Antonio Spurs Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball 2025-26-
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) drives to the basket over Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
San Antonio Spurs Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball 2025-26-Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
San Antonio Spurs Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball 2025-26-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball past Phoenix Suns forward Isaiah Livers (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
San Antonio Spurs Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball 2025-26-Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
