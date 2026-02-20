San Antonio Vs Phoenix, NBA: Castle, Wembanyama Shine Bright As Spurs Eclipse Suns In Austin
In a lopsided NBA 2025-26 match, the San Antonio Spurs thrashed the visiting Phoenix Suns 121-94 at Moody Center, Austin, Texas, on Thursday night for their seventh straight victory. For the hosts, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, while Jalen Green, playing in just his eighth game of an injury-plagued season, led Phoenix with 26. Up next, both teams will be at home on Saturday: Phoenix vs Orlando Magic and San Antonio against the Sacramento Kings.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE