UGC NET 2025 Admit Card: NTA to Release Hall Ticket Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Admit Card Release: Expected soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Exam Dates: December 31, 2025, and January 2, 3, 5, 6, & 7, 2026.
City Slip Status: Exam city notification slip was released on December 20, 2025.
Discrepancy Helpline: Call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 for errors in the admit card.
Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT).
NTA UGC NET 2025 Admit Card
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 in the coming days. Candidates who have registered for the exam can access their hall tickets directly from the official portal. While the exam city intimation slip, released on December 20, 2025, has already informed applicants of their test center locations, the admit card remains the mandatory document for entry. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to download the hall ticket as soon as the link becomes active.
UGC NET Exam 2025
The UGC NET exam will be administered by the NTA as a computer-based test (CBT). The schedule for the examination has been finalized, commencing on December 31, 2025, and continuing on specific dates in the new year: January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026. Candidates are advised to check their specific exam slot and reporting time mentioned on the admit card once it is released to ensure they arrive at the correct centre on time.
How to Download UGC NET 2025 Hall Ticket?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card once it is released:
Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the 'UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card' link on the homepage.
Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password.
Submit the details to view and download the hall ticket.
Once the admit card is downloaded, it is crucial to meticulously verify all personal and examination details to avoid issues on exam day. Candidates should specifically check the following information on their documents:
Personal Details: Candidate's Name, Date of Birth, Category, Photograph, and Signature.
Exam Details: Application Number, Subject, and Final Exam City.
In the event of any discrepancy, such as a blurred photograph or incorrect name spelling, candidates must immediately contact the NTA helpdesk for rectification.
NTA Helpdesk Numbers: 011-40759000, 011-69227700.