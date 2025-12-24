UGC NET 2025 Admit Card: NTA to Release Hall Ticket Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

How to Download UGC NET 2025 Hall Ticket?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card once it is released:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the 'UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card' link on the homepage. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password. Submit the details to view and download the hall ticket.

Once the admit card is downloaded, it is crucial to meticulously verify all personal and examination details to avoid issues on exam day. Candidates should specifically check the following information on their documents:

Personal Details: Candidate's Name, Date of Birth, Category, Photograph, and Signature.

Exam Details: Application Number, Subject, and Final Exam City.

In the event of any discrepancy, such as a blurred photograph or incorrect name spelling, candidates must immediately contact the NTA helpdesk for rectification.