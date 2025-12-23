UPSC EPFO Result 2025: Merit List Released for EO/AO and APFC

Key Highlights

The UPSC EPFO 2025 written exam took place on November 30, 2025, with results declared on December 22, 2025, where the final selection will combine marks from the Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview in a 75:25 weightage ratio. Shortlisted candidates must submit a Detailed Application Form (DAF) before the interview, with dates and schedules to be announced soon on the UPSC website, while cut-off marks and individual scores will be released only after the final result declaration. Applicants should regularly monitor the UPSC portal for updates on interview venues and document requirements to avoid missing deadlines. The total vacancies filled through this process include hundreds of positions across EPFO offices nationwide, offering stable government jobs with attractive salaries. Successful candidates can expect postings in major cities, contributing to employee welfare schemes under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.