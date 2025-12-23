UPSC EPFO Result 2025: Merit List Released for EO/AO and APFC

UPSC Result officially released on December 22, 2025 for candidates.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written exam results for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment 2025. The results were announced on December 22, 2025, for the recruitment test conducted on November 30, 2025. The results cover vacancies for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). The commission has released two separate PDF files containing the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for the interview round. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their status by downloading the merit list from the official UPSC portal.
How to Download UPSC EPFO Result 2025?
Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their results:
Visit the Official Website: Go to upsc.gov.in.
Navigate to 'What's New': Look for the "What's New" section on the right side of the homepage or the "Written Results" tab.
Select the Relevant Link: Click on the link titled "Written Result: Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer in EPFO" or "Written Result: Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in EPFO".
Download PDF: The result will open in a PDF format.
Search Roll Number: Use Ctrl + F (or the search function on mobile) to find your roll number in the list.
Save for Future: Download and save the PDF for reference during the interview process.
Key Highlights
The UPSC EPFO 2025 written exam took place on November 30, 2025, with results declared on December 22, 2025, where the final selection will combine marks from the Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview in a 75:25 weightage ratio. Shortlisted candidates must submit a Detailed Application Form (DAF) before the interview, with dates and schedules to be announced soon on the UPSC website, while cut-off marks and individual scores will be released only after the final result declaration. Applicants should regularly monitor the UPSC portal for updates on interview venues and document requirements to avoid missing deadlines. The total vacancies filled through this process include hundreds of positions across EPFO offices nationwide, offering stable government jobs with attractive salaries. Successful candidates can expect postings in major cities, contributing to employee welfare schemes under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.