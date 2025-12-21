Everton Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Gyokeres Penalty Sends Gunners Top At Standings

Arsenal claimed a vital 1-0 win at Hill Dickinson Stadium to reclaim top spot in the Premier League at Christmas, responding to Manchester City’s earlier victory. The decisive moment came in the 27th minute when Viktor Gyokeres coolly converted a penalty awarded after Jake O’Brien’s handball following a VAR review, ending his scoring drought and giving Arsenal the lead. Arsenal controlled much of the match after the goal, with Leandro Trossard and Martín Zubimendi hitting the woodwork in the second half, though Everton pushed for an equaliser without creating many clear chances. The Gunners’ disciplined performance ensured they finished the day two points above City, while Everton remain mid-table.

Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match-1
Arsenal players greet fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match-Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, fourth from left, and his players celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match-Leandro Trossard
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, center, hits the right post during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match-Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, is challenged by Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match-Jack Grealish
Everton's Jack Grealish, front, dribbles the ball past Arsenal's Jurrien Timber during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match-Jordan Pickford
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, center, fails to save a penalty kicked by Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match-Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match-Thierno Barry
Everton's Thierno Barry, bottom, is challenged by Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, right, and Declan Rice during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match-Declan Rice
Everton's Tim Iroegbunam, top, and Arsenal's Declan Rice vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match-Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, dribbles the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
