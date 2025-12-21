Everton Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Gyokeres Penalty Sends Gunners Top At Standings
Arsenal claimed a vital 1-0 win at Hill Dickinson Stadium to reclaim top spot in the Premier League at Christmas, responding to Manchester City’s earlier victory. The decisive moment came in the 27th minute when Viktor Gyokeres coolly converted a penalty awarded after Jake O’Brien’s handball following a VAR review, ending his scoring drought and giving Arsenal the lead. Arsenal controlled much of the match after the goal, with Leandro Trossard and Martín Zubimendi hitting the woodwork in the second half, though Everton pushed for an equaliser without creating many clear chances. The Gunners’ disciplined performance ensured they finished the day two points above City, while Everton remain mid-table.
