President Murmu Gives Assent To VB-G RAM G Bill

The new Act enhances the statutory guarantee of wage employment from 100 to 125 days per financial year for rural households volunteering for unskilled manual work. It emphasizes creating durable assets, convergence with other schemes, saturation-based infrastructure delivery, and technology-enabled transparency through biometric authentication, geo-tagging, and real-time monitoring. Planning remains decentralised, with works originating from Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans approved by Gram Sabhas.