Epstein Files Mention Massage Techniques And Ayurveda From India

Justice Department release includes references to alternative therapies alongside political fallout over Epstein disclosures

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Epstein files, Jeffrey Epstein documents, Epstein file release
House Oversight Dems release new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate to the public. A photo of a woman's foot with a quote from Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita written "She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock." Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US Justice Department released thousands of Epstein-related files following a legal mandate.

  • Documents include references to massage techniques and Ayurveda from India.

  • The release has political implications due to Epstein’s past links with influential figures.

The newly released set of documents linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein contains references to what are described as “massage techniques” and Ayurveda originating from India, according to PTI.

The US Justice Department on Friday made public thousands of pages connected to Epstein after President Donald Trump signed legislation last month requiring the files to be released within 30 days, PTI reported. The disclosure comes amid sustained pressure from Democrats, who have mounted a large campaign demanding public access to records related to Epstein, a wealthy figure with ties to several powerful individuals.

US President Donald Trump has signed a bill to release the Epstein files - AP Photo
The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

BY Bhabani Shankar Nayak

Trump had social links with Epstein for several years before the relationship ended, a connection that has remained politically contentious. According to PTI, the Justice Department said the release was incomplete, noting that only a limited number of photographs of Trump appeared in the documents.

Among the exhibits now in the public domain is material referring to massages and Ayurvedic practices for detoxification. One document states: “Many practitioners in the West are now offering massage and other treatments based upon this 5,000-year-old system of natural healing from India.” The files also include articles titled The Art of Giving Massage, which refer to the use of sesame oil as part of detoxification practices.

Related Content
Related Content
Epstein photo release by House Oversight Committee Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and a woman speaking at an undated event - IMAGO / Capital Pictures
Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

BY Anwiti Singh

The release contains several photographs of former US president Bill Clinton, as well as an image of Epstein with the late pop star Michael Jackson, PTI reported. Neither Trump nor Clinton has been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges alleging that he sexually abused and trafficked dozens of underage girls.

Jeffrey Epstein - X
Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To Men Who Write Women Off

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. 30 Years Of Irreverence

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  5. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm