Epstein Files Mention Massage Techniques And Ayurveda From India

US Justice Department released thousands of Epstein-related files following a legal mandate.
Documents include references to massage techniques and Ayurveda from India.
The release has political implications due to Epstein’s past links with influential figures.
The newly released set of documents linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein contains references to what are described as “massage techniques” and Ayurveda originating from India, according to PTI.
The US Justice Department on Friday made public thousands of pages connected to Epstein after President Donald Trump signed legislation last month requiring the files to be released within 30 days, PTI reported. The disclosure comes amid sustained pressure from Democrats, who have mounted a large campaign demanding public access to records related to Epstein, a wealthy figure with ties to several powerful individuals.
Trump had social links with Epstein for several years before the relationship ended, a connection that has remained politically contentious. According to PTI, the Justice Department said the release was incomplete, noting that only a limited number of photographs of Trump appeared in the documents.
Among the exhibits now in the public domain is material referring to massages and Ayurvedic practices for detoxification. One document states: “Many practitioners in the West are now offering massage and other treatments based upon this 5,000-year-old system of natural healing from India.” The files also include articles titled The Art of Giving Massage, which refer to the use of sesame oil as part of detoxification practices.
The release contains several photographs of former US president Bill Clinton, as well as an image of Epstein with the late pop star Michael Jackson, PTI reported. Neither Trump nor Clinton has been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.
Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges alleging that he sexually abused and trafficked dozens of underage girls.
