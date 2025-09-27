Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

House Oversight Democrats released Epstein estate documents with names of high-profile figures including Musk, Prince Andrew, Thiel, Bannon and Gates.
Records show a 2014 island invite for Musk, a 2000 flight with Prince Andrew, and multiple entries on meetings and payments.
Democrats urge wider disclosure to ensure justice for victims, while Republicans accuse them of politicizing the case.
Congressional Democrats have revealed new documents pertaining to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which include the names of billionaire Elon Musk and Prince Andrew.
The files handed over to the House Oversight Committee by the Jeffrey Epstein Estate appear to reveal that Musk had been invited to the financier's island in December 2014.
Separately, the Duke of York is listed as a passenger on a May 2000 flight manifest from New Jersey to Florida.
According to the BBC, Prince Andrew has previously strenuously denied any wrongdoing. Musk has previously been quoted as saying that Epstein had invited him to the island, but he had declined.
The incomplete documents are from the third set of records that Epstein's estate supplied. They include phone message logs, copies of aircraft flight logs and manifests, copies of bank ledgers, and Epstein's daily schedule, according to Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.
The publicly available papers include the names of other well-known individuals in addition to Musk and Prince Andrew, such as internet entrepreneur Peter Thiel and former US President Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon.
Reportedly, one line in the records dated 6 December 2014 reads: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)"
According to a flight manifest, on May 12, 2000, Prince Andrew was travelling from Teterboro, New Jersey, to West Palm Beach, Florida, with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. In 2021, Maxwell and Epstein were found guilty of plotting to traffic girls for sex.
Two references to payments for massages for a "Andrew" in February and May 2000 can be found in one extensively redacted ledger.
It is unclear who the "Andrew" mentioned in the ledger is, even though Palace documents, old photos, and news accounts show Prince Andrew visited the US around the times listed in the just-made-public document.
Prince Andrew flew to New York to attend a banquet for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, according to a statement posted on the Buckingham Palace website on May 11, 2000. According to a later entry, Andrew arrived back in the UK on May 15.
Additionally, an entry in the files mentions a November 2017 lunch date with Peter Thiel.
An entry regarding a scheduled brunch with Steve Bannon on February 17, 2019, is also included.
According to the BBC, the documents also include preliminary arrangements for a December 2014 breakfast party with Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft.
Gates admitted to the BBC in 2022 that he had made a "mistake" by meeting Epstein.
While awaiting trial on allegations of sex trafficking, Epstein committed suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019.
After the parents of a 14-year-old girl notified Florida authorities that Epstein had assaulted their daughter at his Palm Beach home, he struck a plea agreement with prosecutors in 2008.
The Democratic spokesperson on the House Oversight Committee, Sara Guerrero, called on US Attorney General Pam Bondi to make additional Epstein-related files public.
"It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world," she said.
"Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims."
Republicans on the committee accused the Democrats of "putting politics over victims" and said they would release the full set of documents soon.