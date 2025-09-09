House Committee Releases Sexually Explicit Epstein Birthday Letter Signed By Trump

Democrats released a letter to Epstein with Trump’s name and signature; Trump denies involvement and files a $10 billion lawsuit.
The disclosure intensifies pressure to release Epstein’s files, amid bipartisan calls for transparency in the sex trafficking probe.
Trump maintains he cut ties with Epstein decades ago and says the letter’s content and drawing are not his.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a sexually suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein purportedly signed by President Donald Trump. The President has denied signing such a letter.
According to AP, the letter was part of an album that was put together in 2003 for Epstein's 50th birthday. Epstein was a wealthy and influential banker who was previously “Trump's pal”.
The complete album, which had other letters with sexually suggestive language and the names of some other well-known people, including former President Bill Clinton and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, in a "friends" section, was made public by the full House committee on Monday night.
Trump has launched a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for earlier reporting on his connection to the letter, claiming he did not write the text or design the curvy woman who surrounds it.
“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement posted on X. “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”
"It's not his signature," tweeted Taylor Budowich, the deputy chief of staff for the White House, after sharing a number of images of Trump's signature on X over the years.
Echoing a similar theme, numerous House Republicans shrugged off inquiries about the letter as they left the Capitol on Monday night.
“It’s not his signature. I’ve seen Donald Trump sign a million things,” said Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.
Rep. Thomas Massie, who is leading a bipartisan push for a House vote to force the Justice Department to release its Epstein files, downplayed the letter’s relevance entirely.
“It doesn’t prove anything. Having a birthday card from Trump doesn’t help the survivors and the victims,” Massie said.
AP reported that the drawing's publication coincides with mounting pressure on the president to compel further disclosure in the Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell case, which has been going on for months. Maxwell was found guilty of enticing teenage girls to be sexually abused by him, while Epstein was charged with paying hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then assaulting them.
Additionally, it draws attention to Trump's association with Epstein, which he claims terminated 20 years ago due to a falling out. Trump reportedly claimed that he severed his relationship with Epstein because he "stole" young women who worked at the spa at his Mar-a-Lago property, including Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent sex trafficking victims.
According to AP, more than ten years after Epstein made a covert agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida to settle almost identical charges, the case against him was filed. Although a large portion of the government's archives had already been made public, Trump had said throughout the presidential campaign that he would try to open them to Epstein.
A copy of the birthday book was delivered to the House Oversight Committee's Democrats on Monday along with a number of other documents from Epstein's estate.
Trump has denied writing the letter and creating the drawing, calling The Wall Street Journal report on it “false, malicious, and defamatory.”
“These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures,” Trump said.
The letter released by the committee looks exactly as described by The Wall Street Journal in its report.
The letter bearing Trump’s name and what appears to be his signature includes text framed by a hand-drawn outline of a curvaceous woman.
“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter says.
The revelation of the letter coincides with a bipartisan congressional effort to release the so-called Epstein files, which have been the subject of years of conjecture and conspiracy theories. Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, demanded the data be made public prior to his inauguration as the nation's second-in-command.
In August, the House Oversight Committee began receiving documents from the Justice Department's Epstein sex trafficking probe.
Last month, the Epstein estate was subpoenaed for records by the committee. Lawmakers asked for Epstein's last will and testament, his contact books, his financial transactions and assets, and the agreements he signed with prosecutors, in addition to the birthday book.