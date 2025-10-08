Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Takaichi, the former Economic Security Minister, confronts a complex political landscape. She must secure cooperation from opposition parties while the LDP seeks to strengthen its coalition with Komeito, a centrist, pacifist party backed by the Buddhist organisation Soka Gakkai. Since 1999, Komeito has partnered with the LDP in coalition governments, often acting as a moderating influence. There are signs that Komeito may withhold or condition support if Takaichi pursues policies too far removed from their platform. She is also seeking to include at least one major centre-right opposition party in her coalition.