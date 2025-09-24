Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Signals Eventual Recognition Of Palestine At UN

Japan’s PM Ishiba tells the UN that recognising Palestine is only a question of timing, criticising Israel’s actions.
Nearly 80% of UN member states recognise Palestine; Britain, Canada and France added recognition recently.
Ishiba resigned in September amid internal LDP pressure following election setbacks.
Japan’s Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, told the United Nations on Tuesday that Tokyo’s recognition of the State of Palestine was a matter of timing, expressing “indignation” at recent comments by Israeli officials, AFP reported.
Nearly 80 per cent of United Nations members recognise the State of Palestine, with Britain, Canada and France joining in recent days following nearly two years of conflict in Gaza.
“I feel strongly indignant at the statements made by senior Israeli government officials that appear to categorically reject the very notion of Palestinian state-building,” Ishiba said. “For our country, the question is not whether to recognise a Palestinian state, but when. The continued unilateral actions by the Government of Israel can never be accepted.”
He added, “I must state clearly that if further actions are taken that obstruct the realisation of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take new measures in response", AFP reported.
The remarks follow the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which began after a 7 October 2023 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The attack killed 1,219 Israelis, mostly civilians, according to official data. Since then, Israeli operations in Gaza have resulted in 65,382 Palestinian deaths, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the United Nations considers reliable.
Japan, a G7 member and close ally of the United States, hosts around 54,000 US military personnel. Other Asian nations, including South Korea and Singapore, have not recognised Palestine as a state.
Ishiba said, “The terror inflicted by Hamas and the devastation in Gaza we are witnessing today have left many feeling deeply saddened. What matters the most is that Palestine can exist in a sustainable manner, living side by side in peace with Israel.”
According to AFP, he also emphasised the responsibilities of the Palestinian side, stating that it must establish a system of governance that ensures accountability while assuming its role as a responsible member of the international community.
Recently, Ishiba resigned on September 7, announcing in a televised press conference that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) should hold an emergency leadership race. His resignation followed growing calls within the party to take responsibility for the loss of the majority in the upper house in July.
(With inputs from AFP)