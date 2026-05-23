Illegal LPG Refilling Unit Busted In Chirayinkeezhu

Police busted an illegal LPG refilling unit operating in Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram district.
Authorities recovered hundreds of LPG cylinders, refilling machinery, and other equipment used in the illegal operation.
The unit posed a serious threat to public safety as unauthorised refilling of LPG cylinders is highly dangerous and illegal.
Kerala police have busted an illegal LPG refilling unit functioning in Chirayinkeezhu area of Thiruvananthapuram district.
Acting on specific intelligence, a team of police officers raided the premises and seized a large number of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders that were being illegally refilled. Police also recovered sophisticated refilling equipment, valves, and other materials used in the unauthorised operation.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the unit was supplying refilled cylinders to households and commercial establishments at lower rates, bypassing legal distributors. Officials said the illegal activity was being carried out in a residential area, endangering the lives of local people due to the high risk of fire and explosion associated with unauthorised LPG handling.
The Chirayinkeezhu police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway to identify the owners and the network behind the illegal unit. Police suspect that the refilled cylinders were being supplied across multiple areas in the district.
Indian Oil Corporation and other oil marketing companies have been informed about the seizure. Authorities have appealed to the public to buy LPG cylinders only from authorised distributors to ensure safety and avoid supporting illegal operations.