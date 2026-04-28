India Set to Receive Fourth S-400 Squadrons from Russia

India is expected to receive the fourth unit of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system from Russia in the first part of next month that is expected to further enhance the IAF's air defence mechanism, sources in the security establishment said on Tuesday.

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India is expected to receive the fourth unit of the S-400 Triumf missile system from Russia
S-400 Triumf missile systems take part in a 9 May Victory Day military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II Photo: PTI
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  • India is expected to receive the fourth unit of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system from Russia in the first part of next month.

  • The sources said the fifth unit of the missile will be delivered by November under an updated timeline for supplying the weapon system.

  • Last month, New Delhi cleared the procurement of a fresh batch of five S-400 missile systems from Russia t­hat will take the total number to 10.

In a move that significantly strengthens India’s protective umbrella, the fourth unit of the advanced S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system is expected to arrive from Russia early next month. Security establishment sources confirmed on Tuesday that the unit is already in transit, marking a critical milestone in a defence partnership that has endured despite shifting global geopolitics.

The arrival of this "big bird" comes at a time when the Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to solidify its air defence mechanism. The S-400, widely regarded as Russia’s most sophisticated long-range shield, is designed to intercept and destroy incoming threats ranging from stealth fighters to ballistic missiles. For the personnel who have spent months training in Russia to master this complex technology, the delivery is more than just a logistical win; it is the arrival of a high-tech guardian for the nation’s skies.

This delivery is part of a landmark USD 5 billion deal inked in October 2018 for five initial units. While the global community watched closely—and the U.S. issued warnings of potential sanctions under CAATSA—New Delhi remained steadfast. That resolve appears to have deepened; last month, the government cleared a fresh procurement for five additional units, bringing the total projected fleet to ten. Officials suggest that because these new units are a "follow-on" order, the threat of diplomatic friction or sanctions remains a manageable hurdle.

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The urgency behind these acquisitions is not purely theoretical. The missile systems proved their mettle during the intense May 7-10 military conflict with Pakistan, where they were used extensively by the IAF to maintain air superiority. It was in the wake of that conflict—and the system's performance during the storied Operation Sindoor—that the proposal for a second batch of five systems gained rapid momentum.

As the fourth unit reaches Indian shores in the coming days, the focus will quickly shift to the fifth and final unit of the original contract, slated for delivery by November. With a trained core of Indian operators ready to go, the IAF is poised to transition these systems from the shipping docks to the front lines, ensuring that India’s strategic interests remain shielded under one of the world’s most formidable defence grids.

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