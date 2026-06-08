IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Prasidh Krishna's Third Wicket Pushes Afghanistan Further Back

India's Prasidh Krishna, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India, Monday, June 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

India will head into Day 3 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan firmly in control after a dominant all-round display in New Chandigarh. After piling up a massive 564/8 declared, powered by centuries from Shubman Gill (126) and KL Rahul, along with valuable contributions from Rishabh Pant (81) and Washington Sundar (52*), the hosts backed it up with a disciplined bowling effort. Afghanistan reached stumps on Day 2 at 113/5, still trailing by 451 runs, with Rahmat Shah unbeaten on 43. Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar starred with figures of 3/21, while Prasidh Krishna chipped in with two wickets. India will look to wrap up Afghanistan’s first innings quickly on Day 3 and push for an innings victory, while the visitors need a major resistance from their lower order to avoid being forced to follow on.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jun 2026, 09:59:46 am IST IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Fifty For Rahmat Shah Rahmat Shah brings up a fighting half-century, his sixth in Test cricket. A controlled pull shot off a short ball looked destined for a single, but a costly fumble from Kuldeep Yadav in the deep allows the ball to trickle away for four. A fortunate boundary, but a well-earned milestone for Rahmat amid Afghanistan's struggles. AFG 123/6 (46)

8 Jun 2026, 09:50:39 am IST IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Prasidh Krishna strikes! Azmatullah Omarzai departs for a 10-ball duck after a costly error. Looking to drive a full delivery outside off, he plays away from his body and gets a thick inside edge that crashes back into the off stump. Afghanistan lose another wicket, and India tighten their grip on the Test. AFG 118/6 (44.2)

8 Jun 2026, 09:33:33 am IST IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Day 3 begins! Morne Morkel rings the bell as play resumes. Azmatullah Omarzai walks out to the crease, with Manav Suthar set to complete the over. India start aggressively with a slip, gully, and silly mid-off in place, hunting early wickets.

8 Jun 2026, 09:10:49 am IST IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Weather Forecast According to AccuWeather, New Chandigarh is set for a hot Day 3, with temperatures starting around 33°C in the morning and rising to nearly 41°C by late afternoon. There is no rain forecast, ensuring uninterrupted play, though the intense heat could prove challenging for both players and spectators.

8 Jun 2026, 09:03:00 am IST IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Live Streaming Info The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.