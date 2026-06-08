IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Prasidh Krishna's Third Wicket Pushes Afghanistan Further Back

IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Fifty For Rahmat Shah
Rahmat Shah brings up a fighting half-century, his sixth in Test cricket. A controlled pull shot off a short ball looked destined for a single, but a costly fumble from Kuldeep Yadav in the deep allows the ball to trickle away for four. A fortunate boundary, but a well-earned milestone for Rahmat amid Afghanistan's struggles.
AFG 123/6 (46)
IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Prasidh Krishna strikes!
Azmatullah Omarzai departs for a 10-ball duck after a costly error. Looking to drive a full delivery outside off, he plays away from his body and gets a thick inside edge that crashes back into the off stump. Afghanistan lose another wicket, and India tighten their grip on the Test.
AFG 118/6 (44.2)
IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Day 3 begins!
Morne Morkel rings the bell as play resumes. Azmatullah Omarzai walks out to the crease, with Manav Suthar set to complete the over. India start aggressively with a slip, gully, and silly mid-off in place, hunting early wickets.
IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Weather Forecast
According to AccuWeather, New Chandigarh is set for a hot Day 3, with temperatures starting around 33°C in the morning and rising to nearly 41°C by late afternoon. There is no rain forecast, ensuring uninterrupted play, though the intense heat could prove challenging for both players and spectators.
IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Live Streaming Info
The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Good Morning!
Hello, we’re back for Day 3 of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan. Stay tuned for live updates.