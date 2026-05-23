Father Time Turns 100: The Silent Guardian Of Lord’s Enters A New Century

Father Time was installed at Lord’s Cricket Ground in 1926 as a gift from architect Sir Herbert Baker
The iconic weathervane survived World War II damage and a lightning strike in 1992
Father Time missed its first-ever Test match in 2015 after storm damage required restoration work
For generations of cricket lovers, Father Time has been more than just a weather vane above Lord’s. Standing tall against the London sky with a scythe in hand, the famous figure has quietly witnessed some of the greatest moments the game has ever produced. This week, the iconic symbol completed 100 years at the Home of Cricket, marking a remarkable milestone in the sport’s history.
Installed in 1926 as a surprise gift to the Marylebone Cricket Club from renowned architect Sir Herbert Baker, Father Time first appeared atop the old Grand Stand at Lord’s. Since then, he has watched cricket evolve through timeless eras, from bodyline battles and Ashes classics to India’s 1983 World Cup triumph and modern-day white-ball spectacles.
Over the decades, the image has become deeply connected with Lord’s itself, almost impossible to separate from the identity of the famous venue.
A Symbol Wrapped in Cricket Folklore
The figure depicts the mythical Father Time removing, or perhaps placing, the bails on top of a wicket. That debate has divided cricket romantics for decades. MCC’s first curator Diana Rait Kerr believed the figure represented the close of play, referring to the Laws of Cricket which state that bails are removed after “Time” is called. Veteran writer E.W. Swanton, meanwhile, preferred the more hopeful interpretation that a fresh day’s cricket was about to begin.
The weather vane itself is an impressive structure. Built from iron and painted black with gold detailing, Father Time stands roughly 6 feet 6 inches tall, while the figure alone measures around 5 feet 4 inches. Despite its sturdy design, the landmark has survived several dramatic incidents. During World War II, a barrage balloon accidentally crashed into the structure and ripped it from the roof, forcing MCC to store it safely indoors throughout the war years.
In 1992, lightning struck the figure and damaged one of its hands, leading to extensive restoration work and even a memorable appearance on the BBC’s Blue Peter programme. Heavy winds caused further damage in 2015, forcing Father Time to miss his first-ever Test match during England’s series against New Zealand.
A Century of Memories at the Home of Cricket
Few sporting symbols anywhere in the world have witnessed history quite like Father Time. Since arriving at Lord’s, it has overlooked Don Bradman’s brilliance, West Indies dominance in the 1970s and 80s, Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup in 1983, and countless unforgettable Test matches.
Lord’s itself changed around him too, with the demolition of the old Grand Stand eventually leading to Father Time being relocated to its current position between the Mound and Tavern stands.
To celebrate the centenary, MCC also highlighted a touching human connection to the landmark. Long-time MCC member Lt. Col Anthony Collyns turned 100 during the same week as Father Time’s anniversary. A former Somerset Stragglers player and devoted cricket follower, Collyns represents a living bridge between the many eras the famous figure has observed from above Lord’s.
MCC visited him in Salisbury to record his memories and honour the shared milestone. As Father Time now enters its second century, it remains one of cricket’s most enduring symbols, quietly standing guard while the game beneath it continues to evolve.