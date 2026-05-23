Father Time Turns 100: The Silent Guardian Of Lord’s Enters A New Century

The figure depicts the mythical Father Time removing, or perhaps placing, the bails on top of a wicket. That debate has divided cricket romantics for decades. MCC’s first curator Diana Rait Kerr believed the figure represented the close of play, referring to the Laws of Cricket which state that bails are removed after “Time” is called. Veteran writer E.W. Swanton, meanwhile, preferred the more hopeful interpretation that a fresh day’s cricket was about to begin.