Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Boxing Heavyweight Title Match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Oleksandr Usyk faces Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza in a blockbuster crossover heavyweight clash streamed live worldwide on DAZN PPV

Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
FILE -Boxers Oleksandr Usyk, left, and Rico Verhoeven face off during a press conference to announce their upcoming WBC World Heavyweight Championship boxing match, in London, April 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Summary of this article

  • Oleksandr Usyk enters the fight undefeated with a 24-0 professional boxing record

  • Rico Verhoeven is a long-reigning GLORY heavyweight kickboxing champion

  • The event takes place at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and streams on DAZN PPV

Oleksandr Usyk returns to the ring on Saturday night in one of the most unusual heavyweight title fights in recent years as he faces kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Branded “Glory in Giza,” the event has generated massive global attention because of its crossover appeal, with boxing’s pound-for-pound king taking on one of kickboxing’s most dominant heavyweight champions.

For Usyk, this bout is about maintaining his aura as the heavyweight division’s technical master. The unbeaten Ukrainian enters with a 24-0 professional record and remains heavily favored despite giving away size once again.

At Friday’s weigh-ins, Oleksandr Usyk came in at a career-heaviest 233.3 pounds, while Verhoeven weighed 258.7 pounds, a difference of more than 25 pounds. Still, Usyk has built his heavyweight legacy by outboxing naturally larger opponents like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois using elite footwork, angles, and ring IQ.

Verhoeven, meanwhile, enters as one of combat sports’ most decorated strikers. The Dutchman has dominated GLORY kickboxing for more than a decade and is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight kickboxers ever.

However, this will only be his second professional boxing match, which is why most analysts see the contest as a huge challenge under pure boxing rules. Verhoeven’s clearest path to victory is likely through early pressure and power punching before Usyk settles into rhythm. Several oddsmakers and prediction markets have installed Usyk as an overwhelming favorite heading into fight night.

Related Content
Britain's Daniel Dubois reacts after beating Britain's Fabio Wardley during their WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. - | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Dubois stopped Wardley in the 11th round to win the WBO heavyweight title. - AP
Britain's Daniel Dubois, left, lands a blow on Britain's Fabio Wardley during their WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. - AP Photo
Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois, right, pose for the media after a press conference in Manchester, England. - Ap Photo

Beyond the sporting intrigue, the atmosphere itself could make this one of the most visually iconic boxing events ever staged. The backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza has already produced viral face-offs and weigh-in moments throughout fight week.

While critics have labeled the matchup a mismatch because of Verhoeven’s lack of boxing experience, the event has undeniably captured worldwide curiosity. Whether it becomes a competitive fight or another masterclass from Usyk, “Glory in Giza” already feels like one of boxing’s most unique spectacles of 2026.

Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven Fight Card

Main Event

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven - WBC Heavyweight Title

Undercard

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Alem Begic - WBO Super Middleweight Title

Jack Catterall vs. Shakhram Giyasov - WBA Welterweight Title

Frank Sanchez vs. Richard Torrez Jr. - Heavyweight Bout

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Mai Soliman - WBO Super Flyweight Title

Basem Mamdouh vs. Jamar Talley

Mahmoud Moubarek vs. Michael Kalyalya

Omar Hikal vs. Ali Sserunkuma

Sultan Almohammed vs. Dedy Impart

Event Details

Venue: Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

Main Card Start Time: Around 2 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. IST

Main Event Ring Walks: Approximately 5:45 p.m. ET / 3:15 a.m. IST (May 24)

Live Streaming Details - Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven Rematch

When and where the Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout will be played?

The Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout will be played at the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt on Saturday, 23 May 2026.

What is the start time and main event time of the Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout?

The start time for the Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout is 11:30 pm IST and the main event will start at 3:15 am IST (May 24).

Where to watch the live streaming of the Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout?

The live streaming of the Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout will be available on the DAZN in India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories