Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Boxing Heavyweight Title Match

Oleksandr Usyk enters the fight undefeated with a 24-0 professional boxing record
Rico Verhoeven is a long-reigning GLORY heavyweight kickboxing champion
The event takes place at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and streams on DAZN PPV
Oleksandr Usyk returns to the ring on Saturday night in one of the most unusual heavyweight title fights in recent years as he faces kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Branded “Glory in Giza,” the event has generated massive global attention because of its crossover appeal, with boxing’s pound-for-pound king taking on one of kickboxing’s most dominant heavyweight champions.
For Usyk, this bout is about maintaining his aura as the heavyweight division’s technical master. The unbeaten Ukrainian enters with a 24-0 professional record and remains heavily favored despite giving away size once again.
At Friday’s weigh-ins, Oleksandr Usyk came in at a career-heaviest 233.3 pounds, while Verhoeven weighed 258.7 pounds, a difference of more than 25 pounds. Still, Usyk has built his heavyweight legacy by outboxing naturally larger opponents like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois using elite footwork, angles, and ring IQ.
Verhoeven, meanwhile, enters as one of combat sports’ most decorated strikers. The Dutchman has dominated GLORY kickboxing for more than a decade and is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight kickboxers ever.
However, this will only be his second professional boxing match, which is why most analysts see the contest as a huge challenge under pure boxing rules. Verhoeven’s clearest path to victory is likely through early pressure and power punching before Usyk settles into rhythm. Several oddsmakers and prediction markets have installed Usyk as an overwhelming favorite heading into fight night.
Beyond the sporting intrigue, the atmosphere itself could make this one of the most visually iconic boxing events ever staged. The backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza has already produced viral face-offs and weigh-in moments throughout fight week.
While critics have labeled the matchup a mismatch because of Verhoeven’s lack of boxing experience, the event has undeniably captured worldwide curiosity. Whether it becomes a competitive fight or another masterclass from Usyk, “Glory in Giza” already feels like one of boxing’s most unique spectacles of 2026.
Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven Fight Card
Main Event
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven - WBC Heavyweight Title
Undercard
Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Alem Begic - WBO Super Middleweight Title
Jack Catterall vs. Shakhram Giyasov - WBA Welterweight Title
Frank Sanchez vs. Richard Torrez Jr. - Heavyweight Bout
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Mai Soliman - WBO Super Flyweight Title
Basem Mamdouh vs. Jamar Talley
Mahmoud Moubarek vs. Michael Kalyalya
Omar Hikal vs. Ali Sserunkuma
Sultan Almohammed vs. Dedy Impart
Event Details
Venue: Pyramids of Giza, Egypt
Main Card Start Time: Around 2 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. IST
Main Event Ring Walks: Approximately 5:45 p.m. ET / 3:15 a.m. IST (May 24)
Live Streaming Details - Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven Rematch
When and where the Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout will be played?
The Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout will be played at the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt on Saturday, 23 May 2026.
What is the start time and main event time of the Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout?
The start time for the Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout is 11:30 pm IST and the main event will start at 3:15 am IST (May 24).
The live streaming of the Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven bout will be available on the DAZN in India.