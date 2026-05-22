Delhi High Court Slams WFI Over Decision To Declare Vinesh Phogat ‘Ineligible’ For Asian Games Trials

Delhi High Court questions Wrestling Federation of India’s decision to bar Vinesh Phogat from domestic competition
Centre directed to set up expert panel; court pushes for her inclusion in selection trials
Court stresses fairness, motherhood, and says rigid eligibility rules should not block participation
The Delhi High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), questioning its decision to declare celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat “ineligible” for domestic competitions and directing the Centre to set up an expert panel to assess her case.
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted that the federation’s departure from earlier practice, which allowed participation of elite athletes, “speaks volumes.” The court also urged the government to ensure Phogat is allowed to compete in the upcoming Asian Games selection trials.
During the hearing, the court stressed the need for an expert-led, fair evaluation process, stating, “Ask the experts to evaluate her chances.. Ensure that she participates,” and said it would revisit the matter later in the day after the Centre submitted details on forming the panel, PTI reported.
Phogat has approached the court challenging a single-judge order dated May 18, which had denied her immediate relief to take part in the selection trials scheduled for May 30–31, despite being marked “ineligible” by the WFI. She is seeking a return to competitive wrestling following a maternity break.
Her senior counsel argued before the bench that the show-cause notice issued on May 9, just a day before her participation in a domestic event in Gonda, reflected an attempt to sideline her unfairly, stating that "somebody is clutching at straws" to oust her.
The court also took note of the WFI’s circular and raised questions over its reasoning, observing that her earlier disqualification at the Paris Olympics had been termed a "national shame" and asking why changes in selection norms should not be presumed in her favour given the circumstances.
In a strong observation on fairness and sport governance, the bench remarked, "She became a mother in July 2025. We are in May. She is a wrestler of international repute. Why can't it be presumed that you changed it (selection criteria) for her. Whatever may be the feud or dispute, why should the cause of sports suffer? Motherhood is celebrated in the country, should it come to the detriment of a person?"
It further added, "The change in circular says all. Don't conduct yourself like this. This is not in the best interest of sports. Deviation from the earlier circular speaks volumes,"
The WFI had ruled Phogat ineligible to participate in domestic events until June 26, 2026, citing the mandatory six-month notice period under anti-doping regulations for athletes returning from retirement.
Meanwhile, Phogat had turned up at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, despite the declaration, maintaining her intent to compete.
Her legal and sporting journey has also been shaped by her participation in the 2023 protest by women wrestlers alleging sexual harassment against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She has also publicly claimed via social media that she was among six female wrestlers who faced harassment.
Separately, she was disqualified from the 50kg category Olympic final in August 2024 after being found 100 grams overweight during the morning weigh-in, a setback that added to her turbulent competitive timeline.