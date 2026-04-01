Kip Keino Classic 2026 Live Streaming: Preview, Schedule, Players To Watch At World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meet

Summary of this article
The 2026 Kip Keino Classic will be held on Friday, 24 April 2026, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya
The meet is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, placing it among the highest-level one-day athletics competitions
The event features a star-studded international field and will be streamed live via World Athletics+ with geo-restrictions applying in some regions
The 2026 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold season continues this Friday (24 April) with the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, where a stacked field of global champions is set to light up Nyayo National Stadium.
Olympic and world champion Gabby Thomas headlines the sprint events, returning to action in a rare double as she lines up in both the 100m and 200m. The US star has already shown strong early-season form and now shifts her focus to Nairobi after competing in Addis Ababa Grand Prix, aiming to maintain momentum in a high-quality international field.
The women’s hammer throw brings serious pedigree, with Canada’s Camryn Rogers arriving as the clear favourite. The Olympic and world champion has already opened her season with a massive 81.13m throw and returns to defend her crown against strong challengers, including experienced American Janee’ Kassanavoid.
In the men’s hammer, Ethan Katzberg leads another world-class Canadian charge. The Olympic and world champion, who holds the North American record, will be pushed hard by Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kokhan and Egypt’s Mostafa Elgamel, both proven throwers capable of crossing the 80m this season.
Kenya’s home crowd will also have plenty to cheer for, with Ferdinand Omanyala once again carrying national hopes in the sprints, while Emmanuel Wanyonyi steps up from his usual 800m dominance to contest the 1500m in a deep domestic field.
Attention will also turn to Julius Yego in the men’s javelin, with the 2016 Olympic silver medallist leading Kenya’s charge in the field events.
Kip Keino Classic 2026: Stars To Watch
Gabby Thomas – women’s 100m, women’s 200m
Ferdinand Omanyala – men’s 100m
Bryan Levell – men’s 200m
Lilian Odira – women’s 800m
Emmanuel Wanyonyi – men’s 1500m
Julius Yego – men’s javelin throw
Thomas Rohler - men’s javelin throw
Camryn Rogers – women’s hammer throw
Ethan Katzberg – men’s hammer throw
Kip Keino Classic 2026: Full Schedule
Kip Keino Classic 2026: Live Streaming
Athletics fans can watch the 2026 Kip Keino Classic live via World Athletics+. Geo-restrictions may apply.