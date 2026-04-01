Kip Keino Classic 2026 Live Streaming: Preview, Schedule, Players To Watch At World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meet

Kip Keino Classic 2026: Get live streaming information, players to watch, preview and schedule for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet scheduled for Friday, 24 April 2026 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Kip Keino Classic 2026 Live Streaming: Preview, Schedule World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meet
Julius Yego in action at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium during Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. Photo: Instagram/@juliuskyego
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The 2026 Kip Keino Classic will be held on Friday, 24 April 2026, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya

  • The meet is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, placing it among the highest-level one-day athletics competitions

  • The event features a star-studded international field and will be streamed live via World Athletics+ with geo-restrictions applying in some regions

The 2026 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold season continues this Friday (24 April) with the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, where a stacked field of global champions is set to light up Nyayo National Stadium.

Olympic and world champion Gabby Thomas headlines the sprint events, returning to action in a rare double as she lines up in both the 100m and 200m. The US star has already shown strong early-season form and now shifts her focus to Nairobi after competing in Addis Ababa Grand Prix, aiming to maintain momentum in a high-quality international field.

The women’s hammer throw brings serious pedigree, with Canada’s Camryn Rogers arriving as the clear favourite. The Olympic and world champion has already opened her season with a massive 81.13m throw and returns to defend her crown against strong challengers, including experienced American Janee’ Kassanavoid.

In the men’s hammer, Ethan Katzberg leads another world-class Canadian charge. The Olympic and world champion, who holds the North American record, will be pushed hard by Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kokhan and Egypt’s Mostafa Elgamel, both proven throwers capable of crossing the 80m this season.

Kenya’s home crowd will also have plenty to cheer for, with Ferdinand Omanyala once again carrying national hopes in the sprints, while Emmanuel Wanyonyi steps up from his usual 800m dominance to contest the 1500m in a deep domestic field.

Related Content
BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour Setlist Revealed - X
BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour Setlist Revealed
BTS World Tour 2026-2027 - X/Big Hit Music
BTS World Tour 2026-2027 Kicks Off Today: Cities, Dates And What To Expect
Venezuela celebrates after defeating the United States in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic, in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Venezuela Vs USA, World Baseball Classic 2026: Suarez, Palencia Shine As Arepa Power Win Maiden Title
Venezuela Javier Sanoja (4) scores on a double by Eugenio Suárez during the ninth inning in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against the United States, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Venezuela Vs USA, World Baseball Classic: Suarez Ninth‑Inning Double Seals Historic First Title
Related Content

Attention will also turn to Julius Yego in the men’s javelin, with the 2016 Olympic silver medallist leading Kenya’s charge in the field events.

Kip Keino Classic 2026: Stars To Watch

  • Gabby Thomas – women’s 100m, women’s 200m

  • Ferdinand Omanyala – men’s 100m

  • Bryan Levell – men’s 200m

  • Lilian Odira – women’s 800m

  • Emmanuel Wanyonyi – men’s 1500m

  • Julius Yego – men’s javelin throw

  • Thomas Rohler - men’s javelin throw

  • Camryn Rogers – women’s hammer throw

  • Ethan Katzberg – men’s hammer throw

Kip Keino Classic 2026: Full Schedule

Kip Keino Classic 2026: Live Streaming

Athletics fans can watch the 2026 Kip Keino Classic live via World Athletics+. Geo-restrictions may apply.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Shastri’s ‘Lapse’ Under Needless Scanner; Kohli Certain To Play Amid Personnel Changes

  2. MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Second Ton Of Season Lifts Super Kings To Thumping 'El Clasico' Win

  3. MS Dhoni Needs 'Calf Confidence', Will Keep Wickets When Ready To Play: Mike Hussey

  4. IPL 2026: Rehan Ahmed Replaces Ben Duckett In Delhi Capitals Squad

  5. Jalgaon Tractor Invasion Adds To Long List Of Bizarre Incidents On Cricket Field

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 Live Streaming: India’s Schedule In IST, Where To Watch, Squads - All You Need To Know

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Day In Pics: April 23, 2026

  3. Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 In Photos: Long Queues Of Voters In Central Chennai

  4. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

  5. Day In Pics: April 22, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Navy Secretary John Phelan Fired Amid Wartime Shakeup

  2. Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon Kill Five, Journalist Among Dead

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  5. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon Kill Five, Journalist Among Dead

  3. Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi Passes Away At 30 In Ghaziabad

  4. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti, Rajinikanth, Dhanush And Others Cast Their Votes

  5. How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

  6. Federalism on the Ballot: Bengal and Tamil Nadu Vote Amid Centre–State Tensions

  7. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  8. Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak