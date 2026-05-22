BTS Australia Tour 2027 Gets Bigger As ARIRANG Heads Down Under For Four Shows

BTS Australia tour 2027 adds four ARIRANG concerts across Melbourne and Sydney venues.
BTS comeback tour follows military service, solo careers and successful ARIRANG album release.
Ticket sales begin June 4 as Australian ARMY prepare for four major performances.
The BTS Australia tour 2027 announcement has arrived with major excitement for fans across the globe. After years away from Australian stages, the K-pop phenomenon is officially expanding its BTS WORLD TOUR: ARIRANG, adding four concerts that mark a significant return to the country. The update was shared through the group’s fan community platform and quickly became one of the biggest music talking points online.
BTS ARIRANG world tour Australia sparks fan frenzy
Australia holds a special place in BTS history. Their last major visit dates back to the WINGS tour in 2017, making this comeback especially meaningful for long-time fans.
The group has spent recent months rebuilding momentum following military enlistments and solo projects. Their reunion has already produced the 14-track studio album ARIRANG and fresh music videos, with performances from the new era becoming central to their ongoing world tour.
BTS comeback tour continues global momentum
The current ARIRANG tour began with performances in South Korea before expanding internationally. Alongside new material, BTS have continued performing fan favourites from earlier albums, blending nostalgia with their latest creative phase.
Anticipation around the Australian expansion intensified after pre-sale registrations quietly opened for fans. Demand is expected to remain high given the scale of the comeback and the group’s long absence from the market.
The major reveal, however, lies in the schedule itself. Official ticket sales for the Australian leg are set to begin on June 4. BTS will perform two Melbourne concerts on February 12 and 13, followed by two Sydney shows on February 20 and 21 next year.
For Australian ARMY, this is more than another concert stop. It marks the return of a global act that has shaped modern pop culture and built one of music’s most devoted communities.