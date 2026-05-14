KPop Demon Hunters Concert Tour Announced As Netflix Expands Huntr/x Universe

Summary of this article
Netflix announced a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour alongside live partner AEG Presents.
Huntr/x fandom and viral popularity pushed Netflix towards expanding the animated franchise globally.
KPop Demon Hunters became one of Netflix’s biggest English-language movie successes worldwide
KPop Demon Hunters is officially heading from streaming screens to live arenas. Netflix has announced a global concert tour based on the animated musical fantasy phenomenon, expanding the world of Huntr/x into a large-scale live entertainment experience. The KPop Demon Hunters concert tour was revealed during Netflix’s annual upfront presentation in New York, where the streamer highlighted the film’s massive worldwide popularity and growing fan culture.
The tour is being developed in partnership with live entertainment company AEG Presents, though details regarding venues, dates and ticket sales are still under wraps. Even so, anticipation is already building online, with Netflix launching an official waitlist for fans eager to secure updates
Why Netflix is betting big on K-pop Demon Hunters
Netflix appears determined to turn K-pop Demon Hunters into a long-term franchise following the film’s extraordinary success. During the presentation, company executives highlighted the cultural impact created by the movie’s music, characters and online fandom.
According to Netflix leadership, the film sparked sing-alongs, viral social media trends and themed fan celebrations worldwide. The popularity of the fictional K-pop group Huntr/x has also reportedly contributed to increased global interest in South Korean pop culture and travel.
What is KPop Demon Hunters about?
Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film follows fictional K-pop trio Huntr/x — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — who secretly battle supernatural threats while balancing their celebrity lives. Their biggest enemies arrive in the form of a rival boy band hiding a demonic secret.
The film featured voice performances from Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo.
Originally released in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest English-language film successes. The live tour is expected to launch next year.