Shakira Rio Concert Draws 2 million Fans With Drones, Anitta And Epic Set

Summary of this article
Shakira Rio concert draws nearly 2 million fans at Copacabana Beach
First-ever live Choka Choka performance with Anitta becomes a standout moment
2025 tour earns Guinness World Records title for highest-grossing Latin artist tour
Shakira turned her Rio concert into a massive cultural moment, drawing an estimated two million fans to Copacabana Beach. The free open-air show unfolded under a full moon, with the singer opening her set as drones lit up the sky, forming a she-wolf before she stepped onto the stage.
Set against the iconic stretch near the Copacabana Palace, the night quickly escalated into something far bigger than a typical concert. The beach glowed red with lights as the crowd stretched across the shoreline, capturing the scale of what would become one of her most memorable performances.
Shakira’s Rio concert sets a new benchmark with a massive crowd
Clips from the event showed Shakira moving through some of her biggest hits, including Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) and Can't Remember to Forget You. The energy remained constant, with the audience responding to every beat.
The highlight arrived when Anitta joined her on stage. It marked the first time the two performed Choka Choka live together, adding a fresh moment to an already packed setlist.
Copacabana Beach concerts and Shakira’s global dominance
Copacabana has become a go-to venue for large-scale free concerts. In recent years, artists like Madonna and Lady Gaga have drawn crowds of over a million, but Shakira’s turnout places her firmly among the biggest draws.
With over 90 million records sold and multiple Grammy Awards and Latin Grammys to her name, her influence remains unmatched. Her ongoing tour has already secured a Guinness World Records title for the highest-grossing Latin tour.
The Rio concert marked the opening leg of her 2025 tour, setting the tone for what lies ahead.