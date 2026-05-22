Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Swastika Mukherjee Named In Bengal Post-Poll Violence FIR

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Bengal post-poll violence complaint has taken a fresh turn after an FIR was lodged against Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Swastika Mukherjee over alleged social media remarks linked to the politically volatile atmosphere following the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election results.

Bengal Post-Poll Violence Complaint
Bengal Post-Poll Violence Complaint Against Parambrata, Swastika Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Bengal post-poll violence complaint leads to FIR against two Bengali actors over 2021 posts.

  • Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Swastika Mukherjee face allegations linked to the political unrest atmosphere.

  • Kolkata Police confirms investigation after a complaint filed at the Gariahat police station.

According to a report by PTI, the Bengal post-poll violence complaint has entered the legal spotlight after an FIR was registered against actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Swastika Mukherjee over alleged social media posts linked to the unrest that followed the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election results. Police confirmed on Thursday that the matter is currently under examination.

As per the PTI report, the complaint was filed at Gariahat police station by advocate Joydeep Sen, who alleged that remarks made by the actors on social media may have contributed to an already politically charged atmosphere during the period of post-poll violence across West Bengal.

Bengal Post-Poll Violence Complaint And Alleged Social Media Posts

According to the complaint, Parambrata had allegedly posted on X, then known as Twitter, on May 2, 2021, after the Trinamool Congress crossed the majority mark, stating that the day should be marked as “World Thrashing Day”.

It was further alleged that Swastika had responded to the post with a laughing remark supporting the statement.

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The complainant claimed that such exchanges helped intensify political hostility during a sensitive period marked by unrest and violence in several districts.

FIR Against Bengali Actors Under Investigation

The complaint also referred to the killing of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in Beliaghata, alleging that comments of this nature encouraged violence.

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A senior Kolkata Police officer stated that a complaint had been received and an FIR registered, adding that the matter was being examined according to law.

The complaint reportedly invoked provisions relating to abetment under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code. Although the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is currently in force, the IPC was cited since the alleged incident dates back to 2021.

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Police have since initiated an investigation into the allegations.

So far, neither Parambrata Chattopadhyay nor Swastika Mukherjee has issued a public response regarding the FIR.

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