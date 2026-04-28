EC Orders Action Over Objectionable Post Targeting Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, TMC member Nilanjan Das lodged a complaint with the cybercrime unit of the Bidhannagar Police regarding the matter.



An inquiry has been launched, according to police, and the social media account where the message was made is being closely scrutinised.



The first round of voting took place on April 23. West Bengal will vote for 142 seats in the second phase on Wednesday. On May 4, the votes will be tallied.