EC Orders Action Over Objectionable Post Targeting Mamata Banerjee

Summary of this article
The Election Commission of India directed police to take “stern action” over a social media post targeting Mamata Banerjee.
The Trinamool Congress alleged the post was “vile” and filed a complaint; the content has since been taken down.
Police have launched a cyber probe as West Bengal prepares for the second phase of polling on April 29.
The Election Commission on Monday directed the police to take stern action over an objectionable social media post, allegedly targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, officials said.
The TMC said on Sunday night that a "self-proclaimed 'right-wing nationalist' from UP and a BJP supporter" had created the "vile, insulting, filthy, and highly objectionable caricature of Hon'ble Mamata Banerjee" on social media, sharing a screenshot of the offensive post.
It stated that a formal complaint led to the removal of the post.
An EC official said necessary directions have been issued to the police to ensure prompt action.
"We have taken serious note of it and instructed the police to initiate immediate action. The matter was brought to our attention, and necessary directions have been issued to ensure action," he said.
Meanwhile, TMC member Nilanjan Das lodged a complaint with the cybercrime unit of the Bidhannagar Police regarding the matter.
An inquiry has been launched, according to police, and the social media account where the message was made is being closely scrutinised.
The first round of voting took place on April 23. West Bengal will vote for 142 seats in the second phase on Wednesday. On May 4, the votes will be tallied.