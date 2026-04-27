Amit Shah: Central Forces To Stay In West Bengal For 60 Days After Polls

Speaking at a campaign event in Behala, held in support of BJP candidates for Behala Purba and Behala Paschim, Shah addressed supporters regarding security. “Brothers and sisters, go and vote on the 29th, do not worry about Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee’s) goons. The Election Commission has deployed CAPF at every nook and corner, and I am telling you that even though the BJP will come to power after the elections, central forces will remain here for 60 more days,” he said.