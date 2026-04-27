Amit Shah: Central Forces To Stay In West Bengal For 60 Days After Polls

Home Minister outlines post-election security and policy roadmap during final West Bengal campaign push.

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Amit Shah, West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 87th Raising Day Parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI; Representative images
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Summary of this article

  • Amit Shah pledged to keep central forces in West Bengal for 60 days following the assembly elections to maintain law and order.

  • The Home Minister reiterated the BJP's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code and curbing illegal immigration if voted to power.

  • Shah urged voters to participate without fear, while accusing the TMC of protecting infiltrators and obstructing electoral integrity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that central forces will maintain a presence in West Bengal for 60 days following the conclusion of the assembly elections, as he urged the electorate to cast their ballots without fear in the final phase of polling.

According to PTI, the first phase of the 294-seat assembly election was conducted on 23 April, recording a voter turnout of 93 per cent. The second and final phase is scheduled for 29 April, with vote counting set to commence on 4 May.

Speaking at a campaign event in Behala, held in support of BJP candidates for Behala Purba and Behala Paschim, Shah addressed supporters regarding security. “Brothers and sisters, go and vote on the 29th, do not worry about Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee’s) goons. The Election Commission has deployed CAPF at every nook and corner, and I am telling you that even though the BJP will come to power after the elections, central forces will remain here for 60 more days,” he said.

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Reported PTI, the Home Minister utilised his appearances in Behala and Chandannagar to claim a strong trend in favour of the BJP. He stated that if voted into power, the party would initiate action against political violence and illegal immigrants.

Shah also outlined policy intentions, confirming the BJP’s commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He asserted that after 4 May, the practice of polygamy would not be permitted. Furthermore, he criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the removal of infiltrators from electoral rolls, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) protects illegal immigrants for the sake of vote-bank politics.

“Didi feels pain when we say infiltrators must be removed. She is opposing SIR. Right now, names have been removed from electoral rolls, and after May 4, all infiltrators will be identified and removed from Bengal,” he said.

Addressing the crowd in Chandannagar, the Home Minister issued a warning regarding electoral conduct: “I want to warn Didi’s goons in Chandannagar – do not step out to intimidate voters on April 29. After May 4, the BJP will punish the culprits and hang them upside down.”

PTI reported that Shah also invoked the Ram temple-Babri Masjid dispute, accusing the Chief Minister of attempting to facilitate the construction of a "Babri Masjid" in the state through suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir. "Mamata Didi wants her associate Humayun Kabir to build a Babri Masjid in Bengal. Didi, listen carefully. Bengal is in India. We will never allow a Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal," he said.

The Home Minister concluded by alleging widespread corruption within social welfare programmes under the current TMC administration. He maintained that a BJP government is required to ensure good governance, restore law and order, and establish "Sonar Bangla". He noted that the election process has remained peaceful thus far, with no major incidents of violence or deaths reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

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