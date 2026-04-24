Shah: BJP’s Bengal CM Candidate To Be ‘Born And Educated’ In The State

Union Home Minister projects majority win as West Bengal assembly polls continue.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
West Bengal Elections, Amit Shah, BJP, West Bengal CM candidate
Addressing the party’s prospects ahead of the second phase of voting, the Home Minister expressed confidence that the BJP is on track to secure a majority. Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Amit Shah confirmed that the BJP’s future Chief Minister for West Bengal will be an individual born and educated within the state.

  • The Home Minister projected a BJP victory in 110 of 152 seats, aiming to establish a "double-engine" government.

  • Mr Shah criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration, citing concerns regarding women's safety following the Sandeshkhali and RG Kar incidents.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the next government in West Bengal, the party’s chief ministerial candidate will be an individual born and educated within the state.

Addressing the party’s prospects ahead of the second phase of voting, the Home Minister expressed confidence that the BJP is on track to secure a majority. He projected a victory in 110 of the 152 seats, a result he claims will facilitate the operation of a "double-engine" government in West Bengal in the near future.

Following record voter turnout in the first phase of the assembly elections, he said that the high participation rate indicates a decline in public fear. He urged residents of constituencies scheduled to cast ballots in the second phase on 29 April to exercise their franchise without hesitation. Furthermore, he commended the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Election Commission for their efforts in conducting the polls in a peaceful and fair manner.

Addressing a rally at Balagarh in the Hooghly district during the first phase of polling, Shah expressed confidence that the BJP is prepared to form a government with a full majority. - File photo; Representative image
Amit Shah In Balagarh: BJP To Stop Infiltration And End TMC 'Syndicate Raj'

BY Outlook News Desk

Shifting his focus to the current state administration, Shah criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the record on women’s safety in West Bengal. Invoking the Sandeshkhali and RG Kar incidents to highlight the issue, he argued that the administration has failed to provide adequate security.

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He specifically took issue with the Chief Minister’s reported advice to women to remain indoors after 7 pm, asserting that such a stance renders her unfit to hold the office of Chief Minister. He concluded by stating that the election results would serve as an answer to Ms Banerjee’s opposition to the women’s reservation bill, adding that the state is heading for a significant political transition.

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