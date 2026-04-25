Amit Shah Claims BJP Victory In First Phase Of West Bengal Assembly Polls

Home Minister pledges swift CAA implementation, enhanced women’s safety, and new welfare schemes during West Bengal campaign.

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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West Bengal Assembly Elections, Amit Shah
Regarding the election outcome, Shah stated: “Voting for the first phase is over. In the very first phase itself, the BJP will win 110 seats, and Didi (Mamata Banerjee) will be thrown out of power. Instead of TMC, BJP will form the government here.” Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary of this article

  • Amit Shah asserts the BJP will win 110 of the 152 seats contested in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

  • The campaign prioritises the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, curbing illegal infiltration, and addressing law and order concerns.

  • New welfare promises include monthly financial assistance for women and unemployed youth, alongside childcare support for expectant mothers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Friday that the BJP has secured a decisive lead following the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, claiming the party is set to win 110 of the 152 seats contested. Speaking at rallies in Jamalpur and Shyampur, Shah intensified his criticism of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership while outlining a roadmap for governance should the BJP assume power on May 5.

According to PTI, polling for 152 of the 294 assembly constituencies took place on 23 April with a turnout of nearly 93 per cent. The remaining 142 seats are scheduled for voting on 29 April, with results to be announced on 4 May.

Regarding the election outcome, Shah stated: “Voting for the first phase is over. In the very first phase itself, the BJP will win 110 seats, and Didi (Mamata Banerjee) will be thrown out of power. Instead of TMC, BJP will form the government here.”

The BJP’s campaign centred on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), women’s safety, and alleged infiltration. Reported PTI, the Home Minister accused Mamata Banerjee of blocking the CAA for electoral gains, thereby leaving refugee families in uncertainty. “Didi does not allow the implementation of the CAA. You form the government of the lotus, and after May 5, the BJP government will ensure that every brother and sister of the Matua community receives citizenship,” he said. He further linked illegal migration to unemployment and resource scarcity, pledging to identify and remove infiltrators from the state.

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Addressing social and religious issues, Shah contrasted the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya with remarks attributed to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir regarding the Babri Masjid. “On one hand, after 550 years, Modi ji has built a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. On the other hand, Mamata Didi wants her disciple Humayun Kabir to build the Babri Masjid in Bengal. As long as even one BJP worker is alive, we will never allow the Babri Masjid to be built in Bengal,” he said.

PTI reported that Shah also detailed a series of welfare measures, including the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for state employees. His commitments included a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 for women and unemployed youth, alongside a Rs 21,000 grant for expectant mothers to support childcare.

The Home Minister criticised the state’s law and order, specifically referencing the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and allegations from Sandeshkhali. In response to Banerjee’s advice that women should avoid going out after 7 pm, Shah said: “But after May 5, when the BJP forms the government, even if a girl decides to go out at 1 am, nobody will dare raise an eye on her.”

Shah further targeted the state’s “syndicate raj,” alleging that citizens are forced to pay extortion money for basic construction materials. “To get cement, you have to pay the syndicate; for bricks, you have to pay the syndicate; for sand, you have to pay the syndicate. The BJP government will throw these syndicate people into the Bay of Bengal,” he said.

Concluding his address, Shah issued a warning regarding the upcoming second phase of polling: “Do not step out on April 29. We are only cautioning you now. After May 5, you will be sent behind bars.”

(With inputs from PTI)

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