Amit Shah Claims BJP Victory In First Phase Of West Bengal Assembly Polls

Regarding the election outcome, Shah stated: “Voting for the first phase is over. In the very first phase itself, the BJP will win 110 seats, and Didi (Mamata Banerjee) will be thrown out of power. Instead of TMC, BJP will form the government here.” Photo: PTI; Representative image

Regarding the election outcome, Shah stated: “Voting for the first phase is over. In the very first phase itself, the BJP will win 110 seats, and Didi (Mamata Banerjee) will be thrown out of power. Instead of TMC, BJP will form the government here.” Photo: PTI; Representative image