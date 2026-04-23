Gradual Rise of the BJP

Until recently, the BJP had a limited presence in West Bengal. It won no seats in 2009 and secured roughly 4 per cent of the vote in the 2011 Assembly elections. Its ascent began in 2014, when it won two Lok Sabha seats and increased its vote share to 17 per cent. This was followed by steady gains—around 10 per cent in 2016 and a sharp surge in 2019, when it won 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats with over 40 per cent vote share, establishing itself as the TMC’s principal challenger.