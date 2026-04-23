Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Poll In Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Assembly Polls 2026 Voting LIVE: Voting Delayed In TN Booth Due to Control Unit Glitch
In a technical glitch, voting has been delayed at Booth 295 in Thoothukudi’s Duvipuram, in Tamil Nadu due to control unit malfunction.
Meanwhile, PTI reports a disruption in West Bengal Polls as an elephant entered the area near the polling station at Jitusol Primary School in Jhargram.
Assembly Polls 2026 Voting LIVE: Political Leaders in TN Cast Their Vote
Voting begins across Tamil Nadu for Assembly election amid tight security; people line up before polling stations.
Several political leaders have already taken to the ballots.
State BJP vice president Khushbu Sundar casts her vote at a polling booth in Mylapore. The constituency sees a contest between BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan here and DMK's D. Velu.
NTK Chief Senthamilan Seeman casted his vote at a polling station in Neelankarai. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga.
Assembly Polls 2026 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Calls Upon Voters
Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi, called upon voters of the two states to exercise their democratic duty to cast votes to form their assembly.
He added on X, "I call upon the youth and women of Tamil Nadu to turn out in large numbers and pave the way for a record turnout."
"The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections is today. I call upon all citizens to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy," he wrote for West Bengal.
Assembly Polls 2026 Voting LIVE: Mock Polling Held Ahead of Voting
Both states conducted a session of mock polling. In Tamil Nadu mock polling was held at the Chennai High School and likewise for West Bengal in Siliguri Girls' High School. The drill was carried out to ensure everything is functioning as required.
Assembly Polls 2026 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins in the 2 states
Polling booths will open at 7:00 AM in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. This is Phase 1 of the elections for West Bengal. The second Phase is on 29 April.
Counting of votes is scheduled for 4 May.