Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Poll In Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Madurai: AIADMK supporters during an NDA election campaign meeting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Madurai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Assembly Polls 2026 Voting LIVE: All of Tamil Nadu's 234 constituencies will be put to the ballot on Thursday. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, half of its 294 constituencies will commence elections on Thursday as part of Phase 1 of the elections. Phase 2 will be conducted on April 29. The heated Dravidian battle for Tamil Nadu includes the DMK-led Secular Democratic Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance. Among the new entries is TVK, led by actor-politician Vijay, who will be competing in the elections for the first time. West Bengal is anticipated to see a direct showdown between the incumbent TMC and the BJP. The elections in West Bengal have been foregrounded by allegations of voter deletion from the electoral roll by the Election Commission in the SIR process. The current Chief Minister has been vocal in criticising the EC and government for the same, yet remains optimistic that TMC will once again hold a majority in the state.

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23 Apr 2026, 08:01:09 am IST Assembly Polls 2026 Voting LIVE: Voting Delayed In TN Booth Due to Control Unit Glitch In a technical glitch, voting has been delayed at Booth 295 in Thoothukudi’s Duvipuram, in Tamil Nadu due to control unit malfunction. Meanwhile, PTI reports a disruption in West Bengal Polls as an elephant entered the area near the polling station at Jitusol Primary School in Jhargram.

23 Apr 2026, 07:50:50 am IST Assembly Polls 2026 Voting LIVE: Political Leaders in TN Cast Their Vote Voting begins across Tamil Nadu for Assembly election amid tight security; people line up before polling stations. Several political leaders have already taken to the ballots. State BJP vice president Khushbu Sundar casts her vote at a polling booth in Mylapore. The constituency sees a contest between BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan here and DMK's D. Velu. NTK Chief Senthamilan Seeman casted his vote at a polling station in Neelankarai. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga.

23 Apr 2026, 07:27:07 am IST Assembly Polls 2026 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Calls Upon Voters Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi, called upon voters of the two states to exercise their democratic duty to cast votes to form their assembly. He added on X, "I call upon the youth and women of Tamil Nadu to turn out in large numbers and pave the way for a record turnout." "The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections is today. I call upon all citizens to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy," he wrote for West Bengal. পশ্চিমবঙ্গে বিধানসভা নির্বাচনের প্রথম দফার ভোট গ্রহণ আজ। আমি সমস্ত নাগরিককে পূর্ণ উদ্যমে গণতন্ত্রের এই উৎসবে অংশগ্রহণ করার আহ্বান জানাই। আমি বিশেষভাবে আমার তরুণ বন্ধুদের এবং পশ্চিমবঙ্গের মহিলাদের বিপুল সংখ্যায় ভোট দেবার জন্য অনুরোধ করছি। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026

23 Apr 2026, 07:09:11 am IST Assembly Polls 2026 Voting LIVE: Mock Polling Held Ahead of Voting Both states conducted a session of mock polling. In Tamil Nadu mock polling was held at the Chennai High School and likewise for West Bengal in Siliguri Girls' High School. The drill was carried out to ensure everything is functioning as required.