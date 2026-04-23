Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Dhruv Vikram And Others Cast Their Votes

Actor Mathew Varghese casts his vote and shows his inked finger at a polling station in Chennai's Nandanam. He says, "I am happy after exercising my constitutional rights, it is a basic duty... Hoping that the turnout is much more this year..." On TVK Chief Vijay, he says, "... Anybody from any fraternity can get into a political party... They know what kind of impact they need to create. Happy to know someone from the film fraternity is contesting; there have been more in the past..."