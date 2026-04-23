Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Dhruv Vikram And Others Cast Their Votes

Stars of Tamil cinema, including Sivakarthikeyan, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and others, were seen casting their votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
Celebs vote at Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Photo: X, Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kollywood actors Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Jiiva and others cast their votes in the TN Assembly Elections 2026.

  • Videos and photos of the celebrities from the polling booth have gone viral on social media.

  • Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Ajith were early voters.

TN Assembly Elections 2026: The elections are being held today in Tamil Nadu in a single phase across all 234 constituencies. Over 5.73 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 4,023 candidates.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 witness DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance against the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, with Chief Minister MK Stalin eyeing a return to power for a second term.

“The total electoral strength stands at 5.73 crore, comprising 2.93 women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender persons,” Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said, adding that 14,59,039 first-time voters have been enrolled.

Celebs vote at Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

Popular Kollywood actors Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Sivakarthikeyan, Sathyaraj, Jiiva, and Gautam Ram Karthik, among others, stepped out to cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. Videos and photos of the celebs from the polling booths have gone viral on social media. After exercising their right, the actors urged their fans to step out to cast their votes.

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Dhruv Vikram arrived to cast his vote in Chennai.

Actor Jiiva told ANI, "It is our responsibility to vote. I am confident that the state will benefit from the youth's participation..."

Women show their identity cards as they queue to vote at a polling station during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026. - PTI
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Vijay Sethupathi also exercised his right and said, "Everyone come and vote, this is our most important responsibility... Best wishes to all the youth."

Actor Arvind Swamy also arrived at Stella Marris College to cast his vote.

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Sivakarthikeyan shared a picture with his wife, both showing their inked fingers. "Did our most important duty," the actor captioned the post.

Actor Mathew Varghese casts his vote and shows his inked finger at a polling station in Chennai's Nandanam. He says, "I am happy after exercising my constitutional rights, it is a basic duty... Hoping that the turnout is much more this year..." On TVK Chief Vijay, he says, "... Anybody from any fraternity can get into a political party... They know what kind of impact they need to create. Happy to know someone from the film fraternity is contesting; there have been more in the past..."

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