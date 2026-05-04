Trisha Visits Vijay’s Chennai Home On Birthday As TVK Takes Lead In Polls

The sighting has drawn attention amid political buzz and ongoing speculation around their equation.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
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Trisha visits Vijay
Trisha visits Vijay house as TVK takes lead Tamil Nadu Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trisha visits Vijay's house as TVK takes the lead in the Tamil Nadu elections.

  • Actor celebrated 43rd birthday with temple visit and Chennai appearance.

  • Vijay and Trisha's association continues to spark speculation among fans.

Trisha Krishnan visiting Vijay’s Chennai residence on her birthday has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments online, especially as TVK takes lead in Tamil Nadu elections. The timing of the visit, right in the middle of counting trends, has added an extra layer of intrigue to an already high-stakes political day.

Visuals circulating online showed the actor arriving by car at Vijay’s residence, even as early trends indicated his party gaining ground in the state.

Trisha's birthday visit coincides with TVK's lead in Tamil Nadu

The visit came as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) surged ahead in over 100 constituencies in a tightly contested election. The political landscape, traditionally dominated by major parties, is witnessing a shift with Vijay’s entry.

Earlier in the day, Trisha had marked her birthday with a quiet temple visit to Tirupati, where she was seen participating in rituals and greeting devotees. Later, her arrival in Chennai drew immediate attention, with many linking the timing to the election development

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Dhruv Vikram And Others Cast Their Votes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

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Trisha birthday visit coincides with TVK lead in Tamil Nadu

The visit came as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) surged ahead in over 100 constituencies in a tightly contested election. The political landscape, traditionally dominated by major parties, is witnessing a shift with Vijay’s entry.

Earlier in the day, Trisha had marked her birthday with a quiet temple visit to Tirupati, where she was seen participating in rituals and greeting devotees. Later, her arrival in Chennai drew immediate attention, with many linking the timing to the election developments.

Vijay and Trisha: Long-standing association under spotlight

Over the years, Vijay and Trisha have shared a popular on-screen pairing in films like Ghilli and Leo, building a strong fan following. Their off-screen friendship has often been discussed online, occasionally fuelling speculation.

Recent public appearances together, including events and gatherings, have only added to the chatter, though neither has addressed the rumours directly.

TVK takes lead Tamil Nadu - Instagram
Vijay Earns Praise From Nani, Tiger Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal As TVK Takes Lead In Tamil Nadu

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Meanwhile, Trisha continues to focus on her film career, with projects like Karuppu in the pipeline. Vijay, on the other hand, is navigating a crucial political moment, with official results still awaited.

As counting progresses, the intersection of cinema and politics has once again taken centre stage, with this birthday visit becoming a moment people are reading into from multiple angles.

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