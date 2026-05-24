Akshay Kumar To Star In Alien-Action Film Samuk, Expresses Excitement To Try The New Genre

Akshay Kumar's new film Samuk, an alien-action film, is backed by filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.
Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film blends survival horror and alien thriller elements.
It will be out in cinemas in 2027.
Actor Akshay Kumar is collaborating with filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah for his next film, titled Samuk, an alien-action film, set to hit the screens in 2027.
Touted as India's biggest alien-action film, it is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and will be directed by Kanishk Varma. It blends survival horror and alien thriller elements on an international scale, according to a press release.
Akshay Kumar on his new film Samuk
Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement about dabbling in a new genre. He confirmed he has signed the film, adding that he found the script and subject of Samuk "fascinating."
"Alien thriller is a totally new genre for me and also for our films. I am very excited about it," he said in a statement.
Makers' statement on Samuk
The makers are aiming to blend grounded action storytelling with practical effects and high-end visuals to make it a cinematic spectacle.
"We always try to challenge ourselves with different genres, and Samuk is something Indian cinema hasn't attempted before," Shah said and added that they aim to "create a world-class alien thriller for audiences."
Varma revealed the film is an inspiration of his fascination with security forces and iconic sci-fi horror films."Samuk was born from my love for the SPG world and survival thrillers like Alien and Predator. Bringing those influences together with Akshay sir has been surreal...I always wanted the creature to feel physically real on set. That old-school tactile horror is what made films like Alien timeless," he said.
A major international technical team from Hollywood has boarded the film. Renowned creature FX designer Alec Gillis has joined the project to design and create the film's alien creature. British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber will oversee the action of the film.