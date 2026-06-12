Akshay Kumar Reacts To Being Called 'Flop Actor' In Welcome To The Jungle Trailer: 'Don't Take It So Seriously'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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There is a scene in the trailer of Welcome To The Jungle where Akshay Kumar’s character is called a “flop actor” who was successful earlier but is now doing Bhojpuri movies.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar on being called 'flop actor' in Welcome to the Jungle Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • There is a scene in the trailer of Welcome To The Jungle where Akshay Kumar’s character is called a “flop actor” who was successful earlier but is now doing Bhojpuri movies.

  • At the trailer launch event, he has reacted to it saying it was not used as taunt but according to the context in the film.

  • Akshay asked not the take it seriously.

Welcome to the Jungle trailer was launched in Mumbai on Thursday (June 11). Akshay Kumar attended the grand trailer launch alongside the stellar ensemble cast, including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav and others.

During the trailer launch event, Akshay was asked about being called a “flop actor” in the film's trailer. Here’s what he said.

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Akshay Kumar responds to “flop actor” tag in Welcome to the Jungle

Akshay said that the reference was within the film's context and not a personal comment.

“The thing is that we play a role in it. We are not told that you have to use such dialogues as taunts. So, when you watch a movie, I am sure you are a smart person. Whenever you watch a movie, you watch it according to the character of the movie,” he said, requesting everyone not to feel bad about it and take it so seriously.

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In the film, Akshay plays a struggling actor who has given back-to-back unsuccessful films. He is now doing a new project with other actors but the film shoot soon turns into chaotic adventure when the crew arrives at a village near the border and the villagers mistake them as real-life soldiers.

In the trailer, Akshay's character is often called a “flop actor” who used to be successful earlier but is now doing Bhojpuri movies.

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Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome To The Jungle will debut in theatres on June 26.

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