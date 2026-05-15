Welcome To The Jungle Teaser Brings Back Akshay Kumar’s Wildest Comedy Chaos Yet

Summary of this article
Welcome To The Jungle teaser reunites Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty again.
Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez add glamour to massive comedy ensemble entertainer.
Ahmed Khan’s comedy film promises nostalgia, confusion and full-scale theatrical family entertainment.
The Welcome To The Jungle teaser has finally dropped and it looks exactly like the kind of unapologetic chaos fans of the franchise were waiting for. Bringing back Akshay Kumar to one of his most loved comedy spaces, the teaser promises confusion, madness and over-the-top entertainment on a much bigger scale this time around.
The teaser instantly taps into nostalgia by reuniting familiar faces like Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, while adding fresh glamour through Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez. With comic mayhem unfolding from every frame, the film appears determined to revive the era of loud, family-friendly Bollywood entertainers.
Akshay Kumar leads a massive comedy ensemble in Welcome To The Jungle
The film boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts seen in recent Hindi comedy films. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the movie stars Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda among many others.
The teaser presents the story like a giant comic safari where everyone appears trapped in unpredictable situations. It was suggested through the visuals that every character is either “a hunter, a viewer or the hunted”, adding to the film’s larger-than-life tone.
Welcome franchise returns with bigger chaos and nostalgia
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film appears to lean heavily into classic comic timing and exaggerated confusion rather than action-heavy storytelling. The teaser also hints at colourful set pieces, slapstick humour and the kind of ensemble banter that made the earlier Welcome films hugely popular.
The makers seem focused on delivering a theatrical crowd-pleaser aimed at audiences across age groups. After years of darker action dramas dominating cinemas, the franchise’s return positions itself as a lighter, festive entertainer.
Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and is scheduled to release theatrically on June 26.