Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Caught Between Three Women In 'Promising' Comedy

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do have unveiled the teaser of their highly anticipated comedy drama sequel, which revisits the universe of “patis” aka “pativerse”. Sanjeev Kumar-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, released in 1978, followed by its remake in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The sequel stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The teaser gives us a hint that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will be a rollercoaster ride of chaos, drama, humour and emotions.