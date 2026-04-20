Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Caught Between Three Women In 'Promising' Comedy

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer promises romance, action, drama, chaos and humour. It also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser out
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser out
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ayushmann Khurrana has teamed up with Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

  • The teaser for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was unveiled on Monday.

  • It promises a fun ride of chaos and laughter.

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do have unveiled the teaser of their highly anticipated comedy drama sequel, which revisits the universe of “patis” aka “pativerse”. Sanjeev Kumar-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, released in 1978, followed by its remake in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The sequel stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The teaser gives us a hint that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will be a rollercoaster ride of chaos, drama, humour and emotions.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser out

On Monday, T-Series and B R Studios dropped the teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Ayushmann plays Prajapati Pandey, who is stuck with not one but three women, played by Gabbi, Khan and Singh. Amidst the confusion and comedy of errors, Vijay Raaz adds to the drama as he enters as a cop.

Watch the teaser here.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is backed by B R Studios Production and T-Series Films and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar. Juno Chopra has served as the creative producer of the upcoming film.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release date

It is set to debut in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

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