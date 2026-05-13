Ayushmann Khurrana Breaks Silence On Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Criticism: 'We Aren't Glorifying Cheating'

Ayushmann Khurrana denies Pati Patni Aur Woh Do glorifies infidelity

When asked if comedy has been used to glorify infidelity, Ayushmann said that "women in the film have the most agency. I am the one - the chosen sufferer," and added, "Also, it's not just mere tokenism when it comes to that. All three of them are like alphas in a way."