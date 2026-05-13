Ayushmann Khurrana Breaks Silence On Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Criticism: 'We Aren't Glorifying Cheating'

Summary of this article
While talking about criticism on Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Ayushmann Khurrana defended his movie, saying, they aren't "glorifying cheating."
He also said that "it's not about infidelity but a "comedy of errors."
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will hit the theatres on May 15, 2026.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, will hit the screens on May 15, 2026. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. Since the trailer launch, the film has been at the receiving end for promoting infidelity.
In an interview, Ayushmann has opened up about the criticism Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been facing. A section of people has called out the film for "promoting or glorifying cheating". Khurrana, defending his film, said that it is not about infidelity but a comedy of errors.
Ayushmann Khurrana denies Pati Patni Aur Woh Do glorifies infidelity
When asked if comedy has been used to glorify infidelity, Ayushmann said that "women in the film have the most agency. I am the one - the chosen sufferer," and added, "Also, it's not just mere tokenism when it comes to that. All three of them are like alphas in a way."
"Rakul's character is a sigma; probably, she's a proper alpha. And so, I think this is the beauty of the film, that it's not male-centric. I think the characters and the roles are equally divided," he said further.
He also revealed that at the climax, everyone comes together. "We are not glorifying cheating. It's not about infidelity. It's a comedy of errors. And personally," the actor said, further insisting that he will never do a regressive film as he has a certain filmography and has always stood up for certain subjects.
"I have chosen subjects that are conversation starters. And this, of course, is not a message-oriented film. It's pure comedy... it's not even a rom-com. But in the end, you will never say that it's not progressive, or it's not a 2026 value film," Khurrana added.