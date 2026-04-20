Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser Backlash: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Sparks Infidelity Debate

The Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser backlash has taken over social media, with viewers criticising the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer for allegedly normalising infidelity and recycling dated gender tropes.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser Backlash Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser backlash trends as audiences question infidelity portrayal.

  • Social media users highlight gender stereotypes and repetitive Bollywood relationship tropes.

  • Film starring Ayushmann Khurrana faces scrutiny ahead of its May 2026 release.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser backlash has quickly gathered pace, with Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film facing criticism for its take on relationships. The teaser presents a chaotic romantic setup, but many viewers feel it leans too heavily into normalising infidelity rather than questioning it.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser backlash sparks debate online

A familiar discomfort runs through the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser, and it shows up almost immediately. By opening with a callback to the 1978 Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film leans into nostalgia, but also into a trope Bollywood has returned to for decades: the womanising husband played for laughs. This time, the idea is pushed further, suggesting that while times change, “patiyon ki fitrat” does not, only the scale of infidelity does.

That is where the unease begins to settle in. What is presented as harmless comedy starts to feel dated, even careless. The repeated framing of unfaithfulness as an inevitable male trait reinforces the idea that men are naturally incapable of loyalty, a notion that not only simplifies relationships but also excuses harmful behaviour. It turns something as complex as betrayal into a punchline.

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It was argued by one user that “problematic issues like cheating are repeatedly turned into humour, instead of being explored responsibly.” Another comment pointed out that if the roles were reversed, the reaction would likely be harsher, suggesting a gender imbalance in storytelling. Concerns were also raised about the phrase “patiyon ki fitrat,” which, according to viewers, reinforces stereotypes about male behaviour.

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The larger concern is not just the story itself, but what it normalises. Even if the narrative eventually attempts to address consequences, the humour rests on familiar stereotypes: wandering husbands, unquestioning wives and emotional manipulation packaged as light entertainment. In doing so, it risks trivialising issues like infidelity and gaslighting, reducing them to devices rather than experiences with real emotional weight.

Infidelity and gender stereotypes in Bollywood under scrutiny

The criticism goes beyond just one film. Many users expressed fatigue with recurring narratives centred on affairs and marital confusion. It was noted in one response that Bollywood appears “obsessed with humourising cheating,” with little effort to evolve beyond outdated tropes.

At the same time, a few voices defended the teaser, suggesting that the story might offer a different perspective once fully revealed. However, the dominant sentiment remains sceptical, with audiences questioning whether the film adds anything new to the genre.

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At a time when Hindi cinema has begun exploring more layered characters and stronger female perspectives, this return to old patterns feels out of step. Comedy does not need to rely on diminishing one gender or excusing another. If anything, it demands sharper writing and fresher observation.

The teaser introduces Ayushmann Khurrana’s character navigating multiple romantic entanglements involving Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. Positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2019 film, it leans into chaos-driven humour.

The film is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

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