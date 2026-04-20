Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser Backlash: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Sparks Infidelity Debate

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser backlash sparks debate online

A familiar discomfort runs through the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser, and it shows up almost immediately. By opening with a callback to the 1978 Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film leans into nostalgia, but also into a trope Bollywood has returned to for decades: the womanising husband played for laughs. This time, the idea is pushed further, suggesting that while times change, “patiyon ki fitrat” does not, only the scale of infidelity does.