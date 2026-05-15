Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer Sparks Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Summary of this article
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do released on May 15.
It opened to mixed reviews from netizens.
The romantic comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, arrived in cinemas on May 15, 2026. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy is headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, alongside Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Ever since the trailer launch, the film has been surrounded by controversy for "glorifying cheating".
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X review
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's first reactions are out on X (formerly Twitter), and it has mostly opened to positive reviews, with the audience saying that the film is far better than what the trailer suggested.
They have loved the screenplay, direction and also the performances. Sara Ali Khan has received special mention for her comic timing, with many requesting her to do more films in the comedy genre. Khurrana, Singh and Gabbi are also equally praised.
Vijay Raaz, Ayesha Raza, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, who star in supporting roles, have also added to the narrative.
Have a look at the Twitter reactions of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do failed to impress a section of cinephiles. A user called it a "poor film" and is disappointed with the weak script. He also called it a "total waste of resources."
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do story
It follows the life of Prajapati Pandey (Khurrana), a happily married forest officer who leads a simple life, which is turned upside down after he gets entangled between his wife, an old female friend, and a gorgeous colleague, leading to lies, misunderstandings, chaos and confusion.
Recently, in an interview, when Ayushmann was asked if comedy has been used to glorify infidelity, he said that "women in the film have the most agency," and denied glorifying cheating.
He also clarified that the film isn't about infidelity but a comedy of errors.