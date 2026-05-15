Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer Sparks Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Twitter review out: Netizens have found Ayushmann Khurrana starrer entertaining. But some are disappointed for the extremely weak plot.

Garima Das
Garima Das
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Updated on:
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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Twitter review
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Twitter review out Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pati Patni Aur Woh Do released on May 15.

  • It opened to mixed reviews from netizens.

  • The romantic comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, arrived in cinemas on May 15, 2026.  Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy is headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, alongside Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Ever since the trailer launch, the film has been surrounded by controversy for "glorifying cheating".

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X review

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's first reactions are out on X (formerly Twitter), and it has mostly opened to positive reviews, with the audience saying that the film is far better than what the trailer suggested.

They have loved the screenplay, direction and also the performances. Sara Ali Khan has received special mention for her comic timing, with many requesting her to do more films in the comedy genre. Khurrana, Singh and Gabbi are also equally praised.

Vijay Raaz, Ayesha Raza, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, who star in supporting roles, have also added to the narrative.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser Backlash - YouTube
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser Backlash: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Sparks Infidelity Debate

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at the Twitter reactions of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do failed to impress a section of cinephiles. A user called it a "poor film" and is disappointed with the weak script. He also called it a "total waste of resources."

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser Backlash - YouTube
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser Backlash: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Sparks Infidelity Debate
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser out - YouTube
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Caught Between Three Women In 'Promising' Comedy
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Ayushmann Khurrana on Pati Patni Aur Woh Do criticism - IMDb, Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana Breaks Silence On Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Criticism: 'We Aren't Glorifying Cheating'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do story

It follows the life of Prajapati Pandey (Khurrana), a happily married forest officer who leads a simple life, which is turned upside down after he gets entangled between his wife, an old female friend, and a gorgeous colleague, leading to lies, misunderstandings, chaos and confusion.

Recently, in an interview, when Ayushmann was asked if comedy has been used to glorify infidelity, he said that "women in the film have the most agency," and denied glorifying cheating.

He also clarified that the film isn't about infidelity but a comedy of errors.

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