South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (May 25-31, 2026): Kara, Leader, Jetlee, Blast And More

This week, there is an interesting line-up of South titles on OTT and in theatres.
From Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone.
Kara, Leader, and Jet Lee, among others, are the major OTT releases of the week.
New South OTT and theatrical releases: The last week of May offers a diverse range of South titles across genres and languages—both on OTT platforms and in theatres. Kara, Leader, and Jet Lee, among others, are the major OTT releases of the week. There are also some interesting theatrical releases this Thursday and Friday.
South OTT releases this week (May 25-31, 2026)
1. Kara - Netflix (May 28)
Tamil film Kara, led by Dhanush, is set against the backdrop of the Gulf War in 1991, leading to price hikes and oil scarcity in Tamil Nadu, followed by corruption and crime. Dhanush, taking charge, robs banks even in broad daylight for survival, and he fears no one. He returns to his family, but the villagers doubt his return as a reformed man.
Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jayaram, Karunaas, Prithvi Rajan, and Sreeja Ravi round out the cast.
2. Brothers and Sisters - Jio Hotstar (May 27)
Directed by Chidambaram Manivannan, the Tamil family comedy drama stars Ayappa, Nikhila Sankar, Sidharth Babu, Bose Venkat, Gayathri Shastry, and Sravnitha Srikanth
It follows the Ponmalar family, with a couple and their four children. Everything is perfect till the time when the children discover their father's secret affair. The four siblings unite to protect their mother, unravel the truth, and keep their family from being shattered.
3. Leader - Amazon Prime Video (May 29)
Legend Saravanan's Tamil-language spy action thriller Leader is directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Shaam, and Payal Rajput.
It is about an undercover agent who disguises himself as a mechanic in Thoothukudi. He embarks on a risky mission linked to a port attack. He uses his intelligence to unravel the truth and also tries to protect himself and his family from the deadly gangsters.
Jetlee - JioHotstar (May 25)
Satya, Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore, Ajay, Harsha Chemudu, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Srinivasa Reddy star in Ritesh Rana's Telugu action comedy.
It follows Prajapati, the founder of a bank, who flies to Dubai with his customers’ deposits. After his arrest, he is brought to India on a commercial flight. On the same flight, Veda Vyas, also known as John Ceena, gets caught up in a dangerous situation where fellow passengers mistake him for a different professional.
5. Cousins and Kalyanams - JioHotstar (May 29)
The Malayalam romantic comedy stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Nainita Maria, and Manaswini K Ram, among others. Directed by Vishnu Chandran, it shows the lives of cousins growing up in Kerala and how they navigate life’s challenges and become responsible adults.
Sukhamano Sukhamann on Prime Video, Faces on SunNXT, and Spa on ManoramaMAX are other OTT releases this week.
Major South theatrical releases this week
6. Blast - May 28
Arjun Sarja-starrer Tamil action thriller is directed by Subash K Raj.
It follows a middle-class family, trained in martial arts, in danger after they meet ruthless people. Now they have to fight together against the odds.
Preity Mukhundhan, Abhirami Gopikumar, John Kokken, Vivek Prasanna, and Arjun Chidambaram are also part of the cast.
7. Karakkam - May 28
The Malayalam horror comedy stars Sreenath Bhasi, Femina George, and Sidharth Bharathan, among others.
It is about two youngsters who remove five crosses from a church cemetery on New Year’s Eve. Their prank soon turns into a nightmare when five spirits start haunting them, creating chaos and drama.
8. Mareechika - May 29
Directed by Satish Kasetty, the Telugu crime thriller stars Ashwin J Viraj, Regena Cassandrra and Anupama Parameswaran
Set in Hyderabad, the film follows the events surrounding the sudden disappearance of a woman. It is revealed that a man named Sanju and his best friend Venkat Laxmi are behind the disappearance due to their selfish motives.
9. Kattalan - May 28
The Malayalam action thriller is directed by Paul George and stars Antony Varghese Pepe, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Jagadish, and Kabir Duhan Singh, among others.
It is about a hunter trapped in the ruthless world of illegal poaching and ivory smuggling. The film is about survival, revenge and control.
Which South films are you going to watch this week?