South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (May 18-24, 2026): Madhuvidhu, Bhishmar, Drishyam 3 And More

This week, there is an interesting lineup of South titles releasing on OTT.
From Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone.
Madhuvidhu and Bhishmar are major OTT releases, while Drishyam 3 leads the theatrical space.
South movies and web series fans, this week of May is for you with exciting titles on various OTT platforms like Prime Video, Zee5 and SonyLiv, among others, offering something for every palate. From suspense thrillers to romantic comedies, the new South OTT shows and films will keep you hooked throughout the week. Madhuvidhu and Bhishmar are major OTT releases, while Drishyam 3 leads the theatrical space.
Here is the list of South OTT and theatrical releases you can enjoy this week in May 2026.
South OTT releases of the week (May 18-24, 2026)
1. Madhuvidhu - SonyLiv (May 22)
The Malayalam romantic comedy stars Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Azees Nedumangad, Amal Jose Antony, Sreejaya Nair, and Anusreya Rajan, among others. Directed by Vishnu Aravind, it follows Amrutharaj, a café owner raised in a family of all males. After 28 failed marriage alliances, villagers believe his family is cursed. The film is a blend of humour, romance and drama, making it a perfect family entertainer.
2. Bhishmar - Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT (May 22)
Directed by East Coast Vijayan, the comedic thriller stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Vishnu Unnikrishnan in key roles.
The story follows Murugan (Dhyan Sreenivasan), a vegetable shop owner whose life is disrupted when Aravind (Vishnu Unnikrishnan) asks him to help him abduct his girlfriend, who is being held captive by her family.
Divya Pillai, Ammayra Goswami, Indrans, Unni Lalu, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Manikandan Achari, and Shaju Sreedhar, among others, are also part of the cast.
3. Satan: The Dark - Amazon Prime Video, Aha Video (May 20)
Fredrick John, Ayraa Palak, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre and Sreeja Ravi star in this Tamil psychological horror thriller. Directed by Manikandan Ramalingam, it is set during the East India Company era and is about a ritual in Asthinapuram, haunting the village for generations.
4. Warrant - Zee5 (May 22)
The Tamil crime thriller, directed by Vignesh Natarajan, stars Kottai Karuppasamy and Prashanth Pandiyaraj. It follows a vulnerable small-town constable who is bullied and later solves cases, and how a custodial death changes his life.
5. Sathi Leelavathi - Sun NXT, JioHotstar (May 20)
The romantic comedy stars Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan. It follows Leela, a successful filmmaker, and her childhood buddy Ram Sethu. Both fall in love and marry, but they soon face problems in their married life due to Leela’s demanding career. The marital turbulence leads Sethu to seek a divorce.
South theatrical releases this week
6. Drishyam 3 - May 21
Mohanlal-starrer Jeethu Joseph's film is the major South release this week. Drishyam 3 is set years after the events of the second film, with Georgekutty being scared by an unknown entity that takes a psychological toll on him. The third instalment goes beyond police chases.
So, which films are you going to watch this week?