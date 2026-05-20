South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (May 18-24, 2026): Madhuvidhu, Bhishmar, Drishyam 3 And More

South movies and web series fans, this week of May is for you with exciting titles on various OTT platforms like Prime Video, Zee5 and SonyLiv, among others, offering something for every palate. From suspense thrillers to romantic comedies, the new South OTT shows and films will keep you hooked throughout the week. Madhuvidhu and Bhishmar are major OTT releases, while Drishyam 3 leads the theatrical space.