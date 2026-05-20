Santa Fe Vs Platense, Copa Libertadores 2026: The Cardinals Exact Revenge On Calamares
Colombian outfit Independiente Santa Fe defeated Club Atletico Platense 2-1 in a Group E match of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 at Estadio El Campin, Bogota, on Tuesday, May 19. The hosts took the lead in the 48th minute -- an Ivan Scarpeta strike -- then Hugo Rodallega doubled the lead 19 minutes before regulation time. For the visitors from Argentina, Augusto Lotti pulled one back in the 73rd minute. Platense won the reverse fixture, in April, 2-1. Corinthians, the undefeated Brazilian giants, lead Group E with 10 points (3 wins and 1 draw). Platense are second (7 points from 5 matches), while Sante are third with five points. Penarol, the Uruguayan side, are winless in four and sit fourth. They meet Corinthians on May 21.
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