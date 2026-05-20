Santa Fe Vs Platense, Copa Libertadores 2026: The Cardinals Exact Revenge On Calamares

Hugo Rodallega of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

1/9 Jhojan Torres of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, left, and Franco Zapiola of Argentina's Platense battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara





2/9 Augusto Lotti of Argentina's Platense, center, celebrates with teammate Guido Mainero after scoring his side's first goal against Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara





3/9 Guido Mainero of Argentina's Platense celebrates his side's first goal scored by teammate Augusto Lotti during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara





4/9 Hugo Rodallega of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara





5/9 Mateo Puerta of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, left, and Ivan Gomez of Argentina's Platense battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara





6/9 Ivan Scarpeta of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara





7/9 Kilian Toscano of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, left, and Gonzalo Lencina of Argentina's Platense battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara





8/9 Mateo Puerta of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, left, and Tomas Silva of Argentina's Platense battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara





9/9 Fans of Argentina's Platense cheer prior to the start of a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara





