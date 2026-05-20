Santa Fe Vs Platense, Copa Libertadores 2026: The Cardinals Exact Revenge On Calamares

Colombian outfit Independiente Santa Fe defeated Club Atletico Platense 2-1 in a Group E match of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 at Estadio El Campin, Bogota, on Tuesday, May 19. The hosts took the lead in the 48th minute -- an Ivan Scarpeta strike -- then Hugo Rodallega doubled the lead 19 minutes before regulation time. For the visitors from Argentina, Augusto Lotti pulled one back in the 73rd minute. Platense won the reverse fixture, in April, 2-1. Corinthians, the undefeated Brazilian giants, lead Group E with 10 points (3 wins and 1 draw). Platense are second (7 points from 5 matches), while Sante are third with five points. Penarol, the Uruguayan side, are winless in four and sit fourth. They meet Corinthians on May 21.

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Independiente-Santa-Fe-vs-Platense-match-highlights-Hugo Rodallega
Hugo Rodallega of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Independiente-Santa-Fe-vs-Platense-match-highlights-Jhojan Torres
Jhojan Torres of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, left, and Franco Zapiola of Argentina's Platense battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Independiente-Santa-Fe-vs-Platense-match-highlights-Augusto Lotti
Augusto Lotti of Argentina's Platense, center, celebrates with teammate Guido Mainero after scoring his side's first goal against Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Independiente-Santa-Fe-vs-Platense-match-highlights-Guido Mainero
Guido Mainero of Argentina's Platense celebrates his side's first goal scored by teammate Augusto Lotti during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Independiente-Santa-Fe-vs-Platense-match-highlights-Hugo Rodallega
Hugo Rodallega of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Independiente-Santa-Fe-vs-Platense-match-highlights-Mateo Puerta
Mateo Puerta of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, left, and Ivan Gomez of Argentina's Platense battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Independiente-Santa-Fe-vs-Platense-match-highlights-Ivan Scarpeta
Ivan Scarpeta of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Independiente-Santa-Fe-vs-Platense-match-highlights-Kilian Toscano
Kilian Toscano of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, left, and Gonzalo Lencina of Argentina's Platense battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Independiente-Santa-Fe-vs-Platense-match-highlights-Mateo Puerta
Mateo Puerta of Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe, left, and Tomas Silva of Argentina's Platense battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Fans of Argentina's Platense cheer prior to the start of a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe in Bogota, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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