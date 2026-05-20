Always Ready Vs Mirassol, Copa Libertadores: Nathan Fogaca Settles Asuncion Clash With Late Winner
Brazilian outfit Mirassol qualified for the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Always Ready of Bolivia at Estadio La Huerta in Asuncion. Moved to Paraguay due to civil unrest in Bolivia, the Group G match saw Mirassol take an early lead, courtesy of Shaylon's goal, then dominate the proceedings. But 18-year-old Jesus Maraude equalised for the designated hosts with 15 minutes of regulation stoppage time. Nathan Fogaca found the back of the net in the 82nd minute to settle the tie in favour of the Brazilian side. With the win, the Highway Lion from Sao Paulo have confirmed a round of 16 spot. They have 12 points from five outings (4 wins, 1 defeat). Lanus of Argentina and LDU Quito of Ecuador have six points each and face off in matchday 5 on May 20. Always Ready, with one win in five, are at the bottom of the table.
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