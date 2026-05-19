CCTV Footage Emerges in Model Twisha Sharma Death Case; Husband Still Absconding

In the suspected suicide case of a 33-year-old model and actress, Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident at her marital residence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, new CCTV evidence has surfaced.



On May 12, the 33-year-old was discovered dead at her in-laws' residence in the Katara Hills neighbourhood of Bhopal. Her mother-in-law and husband are being investigated for alleged murder, assault, and dowry harassment.



Two CCTV footages have surfaced that provide insight into the events of the day of the incident.



The recently deceased is seen ascending the stairs at her married residence in one of the footage, according to the Hindustan Times. Additionally, the woman's husband is allegedly seen conducting CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on her twice in the second video.