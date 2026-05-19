CCTV Footage Emerges in Model Twisha Sharma Death Case; Husband Still Absconding

Summary of this article
CCTV footage linked to the death of 33-year-old model and actress Twisha Sharma has surfaced, showing her entering the upper floor of her marital home and her husband allegedly attempting CPR.
Her husband Samarth Singh, accused of murder, assault and dowry harassment, remains absconding after a Bhopal court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.
Twisha’s family has demanded an independent post-mortem at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi, alleging lapses in the local investigation.
In the suspected suicide case of a 33-year-old model and actress, Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident at her marital residence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, new CCTV evidence has surfaced.
On May 12, the 33-year-old was discovered dead at her in-laws' residence in the Katara Hills neighbourhood of Bhopal. Her mother-in-law and husband are being investigated for alleged murder, assault, and dowry harassment.
Two CCTV footages have surfaced that provide insight into the events of the day of the incident.
The recently deceased is seen ascending the stairs at her married residence in one of the footage, according to the Hindustan Times. Additionally, the woman's husband is allegedly seen conducting CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on her twice in the second video.
Meanwhile, another woman, seemingly the deceased's mother-in-law, a retired judge, is seen entering the CCTV frame and heading to another room.
The footage showed two additional males going upstairs to assist the husband in bringing down the unconscious woman.
Samarth Singh, her absconding lawyer-husband, had his request for anticipatory bail denied by a Bhopal court on Monday.
Following the court's decision, the Bhopal Police officially announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for any information leading to his arrest.
Samarth's mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, who is also an accused in the case, was previously granted anticipatory bail by the court.
Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her December 2025 marriage to Samarth, whom she met on a dating app in 2024.
On Sunday, Twisha's family staged a major protest outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence in Bhopal.
Pointing out that Twisha's body has been kept in a Bhopal mortuary for five days, her father demanded that the compromised local probe be halted and a fresh, independent post-mortem be conducted at AIIMS Delhi.