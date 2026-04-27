Kejriwal Refuses To Appear Before Judge In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal has refused to participate in further hearings before a Delhi High Court judge in the liquor policy case, calling his decision an act of Gandhian satyagraha and citing fears of bias. His stand follows the rejection of his plea seeking the judge’s recusal

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kejriwal said he will neither appear personally nor through counsel before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in this case.

  • He described the move as satyagraha, saying conscience required peaceful non-cooperation despite legal risks.

  • He will challenge the recusal order and may seek relief before the Supreme Court.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said he will not pursue his case before Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in matters linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. Describing his stand as an act of “satyagraha”, he said he would neither appear personally nor through legal counsel before her bench.

In a public statement, Kejriwal said he had written to the judge with “complete respect” for the judiciary, but no longer believed he would receive a fair hearing in her court. He added that he would challenge her refusal to recuse herself from the case.

Kejriwal claimed the proceedings did not satisfy the principle that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. He said further participation would serve no meaningful purpose. However, he clarified that he would continue to appear before Justice Sharma in unrelated matters, including cases not involving the Union government, the BJP, the RSS or the Solicitor General.

Last week, Justice Sharma dismissed Kejriwal’s plea seeking her recusal. She said judicial integrity could not be placed on trial by litigants and reaffirmed that her duty was to the Constitution. According to the court, stepping aside would have been easier, but deciding the matter on merit was necessary to preserve institutional integrity.

Related Content
Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal - | Photo: PTI
Delhi High Court Seeks Kejriwal’s Response on Plea Against Circulation of Court Hearing Videos
The petition alleges the unauthorized circulation of audio and video recordings from April 13, during which Kejriwal argued his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the alleged liquor policy scam case. - | Photo: @AamAadmiParty/X via PTI
Delhi High Court Orders X To Remove Kejriwal Court Proceeding Videos, Seeks Centre's Response
Referring to the recusal request, she noted that the file “did not arrive with evidence but it arrived on my table with aspersions, insinuations and doubts cast on my integrity.” - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Delhi High Court Refuses To Recuse In Kejriwal Liquor Policy Case
Arvind Kejriwal Recusal plea - PTI
Arvind Kejriwal Recusal Plea: Delhi High Court Judge Likely To Pass Order Today
Related Content

The judge further observed that litigants could not be allowed to undermine the judicial process by creating doubts without evidence. She rejected allegations of bias and said apprehensions held by a party could not by themselves justify recusal.

Kejriwal had sought her withdrawal on two principal grounds. First, he referred to her attendance at events organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, which he described as aligned with the ideological ecosystem of the ruling establishment. He argued that, as a political opponent of the BJP and RSS, such associations created a perception of bias.

Secondly, he raised concerns about an alleged conflict of interest arising from the professional engagements of the judge’s children on government legal panels. He claimed they had received multiple case assignments linked to the Union government, whose agencies are opposing parties in the matter. He argued that these circumstances could create public doubt about impartiality.

In his letter, Kejriwal said his concern was not personal but rooted in the need to preserve faith in the judiciary. He praised the courts as protectors of constitutional values over the past 75 years and said citizens often turn to them when other institutions fail.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of satyagraha, he said a citizen must first raise perceived injustice respectfully before the relevant authority, reflect on his own motives, and accept consequences if conscience still demands resistance.

Kejriwal also said the language used in the order rejecting recusal had deepened his concerns. He argued that his plea appeared to have been treated as a personal attack on the judge and the institution, rather than as a legal request based on apprehension.

The former Delhi Chief Minister, in his latest letter, stressed that his refusal applied only to this matter and any future proceedings where the same concerns arose. He said it should not be seen as a blanket refusal to appear before the judge in all cases.

He also reserved the right to challenge the order rejecting recusal and to pursue further remedies before the Supreme Court after consulting his legal team.

In closing, he said his faith in the Constitution remained unwavering and his respect for the judiciary intact. His objection, he said, was not to the institution itself but to the continuation of this case before a bench overshadowed, in his view, by unresolved questions that had created public doubt over impartial justice.

The dispute now raises a broader constitutional question: how courts balance judicial independence with the public perception of fairness in politically sensitive cases.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver Sent Back After Fifties; New Zealand: 112/3 (12)

  2. IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

  3. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine Steal The Show As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Super Over Thriller

  4. Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge

  5. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs AUS Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: After Lakshya, Ayush Wins, Rankireddy-Shetty Seal Doubles In Straight Games

  4. India Vs Australia LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 2 Matches On TV & Online

  5. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  2. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

  3. Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage

  4. Kejriwal, Tejashwi Join Trinamool’s Final Bengal Push

  5. ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

  3. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  4. Mali’s Defence Minister Killed In Coordinated Attacks

  5. Why Pussy Riot Is Challenging Russia’s Return To Venice Biennale 2026

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  2. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  3. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets

  4. Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Russia After Pakistan Talks

  5. Delhi Cop Fires At Delivery Agent, Kills Him, Strikes Another Man

  6. Ajit Doval Meets UAE President, Discusses Strategic Ties And Region

  7. TMC and BJP Workers Clash in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, Heavy Security Deployed

  8. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio