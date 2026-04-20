Delhi High Court Refuses To Recuse In Kejriwal Liquor Policy Case

Referring to the recusal request, she noted that the file “did not arrive with evidence but it arrived on my table with aspersions, insinuations and doubts cast on my integrity.” | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Referring to the recusal request, she noted that the file “did not arrive with evidence but it arrived on my table with aspersions, insinuations and doubts cast on my integrity.” | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia