PSG Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final: See Best Photos From UCL Summit Clash At Budapest's Puskas Arena

The UEFA Champions League 2025–26 concludes tonight in Budapest as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain face Arsenal in a historic showdown at the Puskas Arena on May 30, Saturday. PSG, led by manager Luis Enrique, aim to become the second club in the Champions League era to successfully retain the trophy. Fresh off securing the Ligue 1 title, the French giants bring high-octane offensive power to the final, anchored by stars like Ousmane Dembélé. Their path to Budapest featured a dramatic semifinal victory over Bayern Munich, underscoring their pedigree in high-pressure environments. Opposing them, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal enter the final with immense momentum following their first Premier League title in 22 years. The Gunners seek their maiden European crown, returning to the final for the first time in two decades. Known for their defensive discipline, Arsenal remains unbeaten in Europe this season, setting the stage for a tactical battle against PSG’s explosive attack.

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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna photos
PSG players warm up for the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna photos
Arsenal fans wave flags on the stands before the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Petr Josek
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna
Arsenal players run during a warm up before the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna photos-PSGs Vitinha
PSG's Vitinha warms up before the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás
Arsenal players exercise during warmup before the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Petr Josek
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final
Paris Saint-Germain players warm up prior to the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna photos-
Arsenal fans cheer their team before the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna photos-Martin Odegaard
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard exercises during warmup before the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Petr Josek
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna -Brandon Flowers
Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the rock band The Killers, performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final
Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the rock band The Killers, performs before the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna photos-PSG team
Paris Saint-Germain team huddles just prior to kick off of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final
Arsenal team huddles just prior to kick off of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna photos-
PSG fans unfurl a banner on the stands during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Petr Josek
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna photos-
PSG's Willian Pacho, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Kai Havertz during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna photos-Arsenals Kai Havertz
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Puskás Aréna photos-Kai Havertz
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
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PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final
Arsenal players celebrate after scoring during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
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