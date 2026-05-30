PSG Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final: See Best Photos From UCL Summit Clash At Budapest's Puskas Arena
The UEFA Champions League 2025–26 concludes tonight in Budapest as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain face Arsenal in a historic showdown at the Puskas Arena on May 30, Saturday. PSG, led by manager Luis Enrique, aim to become the second club in the Champions League era to successfully retain the trophy. Fresh off securing the Ligue 1 title, the French giants bring high-octane offensive power to the final, anchored by stars like Ousmane Dembélé. Their path to Budapest featured a dramatic semifinal victory over Bayern Munich, underscoring their pedigree in high-pressure environments. Opposing them, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal enter the final with immense momentum following their first Premier League title in 22 years. The Gunners seek their maiden European crown, returning to the final for the first time in two decades. Known for their defensive discipline, Arsenal remains unbeaten in Europe this season, setting the stage for a tactical battle against PSG’s explosive attack.
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