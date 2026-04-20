Justice Sharma to Rule on Kejriwal’s Recusal Plea

This standoff follows a massive legal win for the AAP in February, when a trial court essentially gutted the CBI’s case, stating it couldn't survive judicial scrutiny. Now, as the High Court weighs the CBI's attempt to revive that case, the focus has narrowed to one question: Who gets to decide? As Justice Sharma prepares to take the bench this afternoon, her verdict will do more than just set the course for the liquor policy case; it will define the boundaries of judicial transparency in one of the country's most politically charged legal battles.