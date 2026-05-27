Uganda Woman With Suspected Ebola Symptoms Shifted To Bengaluru Hospital, Tests Negative

Her condition is being constantly monitored by health authorities. She was moved to the Epidemic Diseases Hospital as a precaution, as she had just travelled from an area afflicted by Ebola and later experienced moderate symptoms like body aches, according to a health department official.



On May 17, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC).



The Karnataka Health Department on Friday advised anyone who has visited the impacted countries to undergo self-observation and health monitoring for 21 days following their return due to an Ebola outbreak in numerous African countries.