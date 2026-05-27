Uganda Woman With Suspected Ebola Symptoms Shifted To Bengaluru Hospital, Tests Negative

A 28-year-old woman from Uganda was shifted to Bengaluru’s Epidemic Diseases Hospital after showing Ebola-like symptoms.
Her samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.
Karnataka has intensified surveillance and quarantine measures amid the global Ebola scare.
A Uganda national with recent travel history from the East African nation has tested negative for Ebola after she was placed under isolation in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure when she reported mild symptoms of body ache, official sources said on Wednesday.
The woman, who had travelled from an area afflicted by Ebola, was transferred from a hotel to the designated hospital as a precaution after experiencing minor symptoms, including body aches, according to the officials.
A sample was collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing, and the result has returned negative for Ebola virus disease (EVD), they said.
“The individual is otherwise in a healthy condition now,” a source said.
Her condition is being constantly monitored by health authorities. She was moved to the Epidemic Diseases Hospital as a precaution, as she had just travelled from an area afflicted by Ebola and later experienced moderate symptoms like body aches, according to a health department official.
On May 17, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC).
The Karnataka Health Department on Friday advised anyone who has visited the impacted countries to undergo self-observation and health monitoring for 21 days following their return due to an Ebola outbreak in numerous African countries.
According to the agency, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) will conduct surveillance, while anyone experiencing symptoms should report right away to the closest medical facility.
The Epidemic Diseases Hospital has been designated as the quarantine and treatment facility in Bengaluru, and the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) as the isolation centre.
The quarantine centre in Mangaluru is Srinivas Port Hospital, which is part of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), while the isolation and treatment centre is Wenlock District Hospital.