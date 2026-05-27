FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Remarks Hurting Religious Sentiments

An FIR has been lodged against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for hurting religious sentiments based on a complaint by a lawyer, police said on Wednesday.



Advocate Rinki Chattopadhyay Singh filed the case on May 20 at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station. Additionally, she claimed that the police had initially declined to register the complaint and that the FIR was only approved following several follow-ups.



The complainant claims that Banerjee made two statements that severely damaged the sensibilities and beliefs of "millions of Sanatani Hindus across India and the world"—one at a religious gathering in 2025 and another at a Dharmatala demonstration before the Assembly elections.