FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Remarks Hurting Religious Sentiments

An FIR was registered against Mamata Banerjee at Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station.
A lawyer alleged her remarks hurt the sentiments of Sanatani Hindus and were provocative.
Police said an investigation has been initiated into the matter.
An FIR has been lodged against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for hurting religious sentiments based on a complaint by a lawyer, police said on Wednesday.
Advocate Rinki Chattopadhyay Singh filed the case on May 20 at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station. Additionally, she claimed that the police had initially declined to register the complaint and that the FIR was only approved following several follow-ups.
The complainant claims that Banerjee made two statements that severely damaged the sensibilities and beliefs of "millions of Sanatani Hindus across India and the world"—one at a religious gathering in 2025 and another at a Dharmatala demonstration before the Assembly elections.
According to a senior police officer, the attorney has also claimed that the remarks were offensive and unlawful.
Banerjee "had stated that a particular community could 'finish off' others within five minutes if it wished," according to the complainant. It is unreasonable to expect someone with a constitutional position to make such remarks.
Sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), 353 (circulation of false statements), 354 (intimidation by inducing belief in divine displeasure), 356 (criminal defamation), and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) are the sections under which the FIR has been filed.
A senior police officer of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate confirmed that an investigation had been initiated into the matter.
"We have received the complaint, and a case has been registered as per procedure. The matter is under investigation, and all aspects mentioned in the FIR are being examined," the officer told PTI.