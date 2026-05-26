Imtiaz Ali Clarifies His ‘Good Girl Facade’ Remark On Deepika Padukone Was ‘Wannabe Fun’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Imtiaz Ali clarified his intent behind the controversial 'good girl image' remark about Deepika Padukone. He shared a note apologising for any misunderstanding.

Imtiaz Ali, Deepika Padukone
Imtiaz Ali on his remark on Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram, IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Imtiaz Ali recently recalled casting Deepika Padukone in Cocktail.

  • He said Deepika had a “good girl” image before the film.

  • The filmmaker has now issued a clarification after the clip went viral online.

Director Imtiaz Ali has issued a clarification on his recent remark on actor Deepika Padukone. Recently, while promoting his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, the filmmaker recalled casting Deepika as Veronica in Homi Adajania’s 2012 Cocktail. Imtiaz said Deepika had a “good girl” image at the time, but now “people have seen through the facade.” The clip from the interview went viral on social media. The director has now clarified his remark.

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Imtiaz’s clarification on remark on Deepika

On Monday, Imtiaz took to his Instagram Stories and wrote an emotional note, calling Deepika his “dearest and loveliest” and his “pal, buddy and safe option for humour.”

He added, “I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you, more than anyone else, know how much I love you, appreciate you… but I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt, so I am telling you, please don’t (sic).”

“To be mean to you iss janam mein toh possible nahi hai (is not possible at all in this lifetime)… I never thought I would write such a disclaimer to you, but it’s been a while and I didn’t want to take a chance. Wish you the best and love always (sic),” Ali wrote further, referring to the text on a video clip from the interview.

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Imtiaz Ali on his remark on Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
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What Imtiaz said about Deepika

In an interview with News18, the Tamasha director said, “Veronica is so different from what Deepika’s image was at that point of time. But since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be, even though she was otherwise projecting a very ‘good girl’ image at that time. Now, people have seen through the facade. So, I thought it would be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground exists, so that was exciting.”

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