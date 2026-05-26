Imtiaz Ali Clarifies His ‘Good Girl Facade’ Remark On Deepika Padukone Was ‘Wannabe Fun’

What Imtiaz said about Deepika

In an interview with News18, the Tamasha director said, “Veronica is so different from what Deepika’s image was at that point of time. But since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be, even though she was otherwise projecting a very ‘good girl’ image at that time. Now, people have seen through the facade. So, I thought it would be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground exists, so that was exciting.”