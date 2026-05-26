Zoya Akhtar Production House Theft: Tiger Baby Data Worth ₹13 Lakh Stolen In Mumbai Shock

Tiger Baby Films reportedly lost 119 hard drives in a Mumbai theft investigation case.
Zoya Akhtar's production house theft involves alleged data worth nearly ₹13 lakh.
Arrest made after hard drives were allegedly sold for ₹15,000–₹20,000 each.
Zoya Akhtar's production house theft case has triggered concern within the film industry after Tiger Baby Digital LLP reportedly suffered a major data loss at its Mumbai office. Founded by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the production banner is known for backing acclaimed films and web series. According to reports, hard drives containing crucial production material worth nearly ₹13 lakh have allegedly gone missing, leading to the arrest of an employee linked to the case.
Tiger Baby Films theft case: staff arrested
The complaint was reportedly filed by Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, an executive assistant associated with the company. According to the FIR, Tiger Baby stored hard drives containing production-related material, including raw footage, edited scenes, promotional assets, and completed projects, within the office premises.
The responsibility of managing and storing these hard drives had allegedly been assigned to employee Shahid Khan after the storage system was organised internally.
How the alleged data theft came to light
Suspicion reportedly surfaced on May 21 when staff members asked Khan to retrieve one of the hard drives. Since the drive could not be produced, colleagues inspected the storage cupboard and allegedly found that several drives were missing.
In his statement, Shaikh said that partially burnt packaging boxes were discovered inside the cupboard. He stated that “there was no sign of burning anywhere in the cupboard,” raising further doubts about what may have happened to the missing material. The production house owners were subsequently informed.
Police questioning reportedly led to another startling claim. Khan allegedly confessed to stealing hard drives over several months and selling them to a man identified as Ritesh in Borivali for amounts ranging between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 each.
Tiger Baby's internal audit reveals bigger loss
While initial reports suggested 24 stolen hard drives, Tiger Baby’s internal audit reportedly revealed a significantly larger figure. The company informed police that as many as 119 hard drives were missing.
Founded in 2015 by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Tiger Baby Films has produced titles such as Gully Boy, Made In Heaven, Dahaad, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and The Archies. The production house frequently collaborates with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment on films and streaming projects.
The investigation remains ongoing as police continue tracing the missing material and examining the wider scope of the alleged theft.