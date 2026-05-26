Zoya Akhtar Production House Theft: Tiger Baby Data Worth ₹13 Lakh Stolen In Mumbai Shock

Zoya Akhtar's production house theft case has triggered concern within the film industry after Tiger Baby Digital LLP reportedly suffered a major data loss at its Mumbai office. Founded by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the production banner is known for backing acclaimed films and web series. According to reports, hard drives containing crucial production material worth nearly ₹13 lakh have allegedly gone missing, leading to the arrest of an employee linked to the case.