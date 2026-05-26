AMAs 2026: KATSEYE’s ‘Pinky Up’ Performance And Big Win Turn Heads Worldwide

KATSEYE AMAs performance featured teddy bears, choreography and striking pink stage visuals.
KATSEYE won New Artist of the Year during the AMAs 2026 ceremony.
Five-member performance marked another milestone amid KATSEYE’s growing global popularity.
KATSEYE's AMAs performance became one of the most talked-about highlights of the American Music Awards as the global girl group brought theatrical energy and sharp choreography to the stage. Performing their latest single, Pinky Up, KATSEYE blended playful visuals with polished dance moves, turning the Las Vegas ceremony into another defining moment in their fast-rising career.
The six-member act, formed through a collaboration between Hybe and Geffen Records, appeared as a five-member group as Manon remains on hiatus. Despite the temporary absence, Daniela, Lara, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae delivered a stage performance that leaned fully into spectacle and confidence.
KATSEYE ‘Pinky Up’ performance brings theatre to the AMA's stage
The Pinky Up performance opened with an unusual tea-party setup featuring oversized teddy bears placed around the stage. Soon after, the members marched towards the centre stage and launched into tightly synchronised choreography against a vivid pink backdrop.
The performance balanced playful aesthetics with precise execution, with several “pinkies up” gestures woven into the routine and quickly catching the audience's attention.
KATSEYE AMAs win adds to breakout year
The night became even bigger for the group when KATSEYE secured New Artist of the Year. During their acceptance speech, gratitude towards senior K-pop acts was highlighted.
It was said by the group that BTS had “inspired us to represent our culture on a global scale,” acknowledging the influence of the global superstars on younger acts entering international music spaces.
KATSEYE’s growing mainstream visibility did not happen overnight. Viral tracks such as Gnarly helped propel the group into social media conversations, while Gabriela further strengthened their momentum and earned chart success.
The group’s journey began through Dream Academy, with the training and selection process later documented in Netflix’s Pop Star Academy. Their profile expanded further following a debut appearance at Coachella, where they surprised audiences with a crossover performance featuring fictional K-pop act Huntrix from K-pop Demon Hunters.
Hosted by Queen Latifah in Las Vegas, the AMAs 2026 once again proved that K-pop continues to command global attention and KATSEYE is clearly becoming part of that conversation.